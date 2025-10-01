Hrithik Roshan Cuddles With Girlfriend Saba Azad, Celebrates 4th Anniversary With Romantic Photos: 'I Like Walking Through Life With You'

Bollywood couple Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, one of the most-loved pairs in the industry, are celebrating their fourth anniversary on Wednesday, October 1. Their relationship is believed to have blossomed in 2022, when they first sparked dating rumours and later confirmed it by arriving hand-in-hand in 2022 at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash.

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad Celebrate 4th Anniversary

Sharing romantic photos on Instagram, Hrithik Roshan penned a heartfelt note that read, "I like walking through life with you... Happy 4th, partner." Saba Azad also posted similar pictures with the same caption.

Check it out:

Earlier, Hrithik was married to Sussanne Khan. The two tied the knot in 2000 but parted ways in 2014. They share two sons together, Hrehaan and Hridaan Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad Age Gap

Hrithik Roshan, born on January 10, 1974, is 51 years old, while Saba Azad, born on November 1, 1985, is 39, making their age gap 12 years.

Hrithik Roshan Rents Sea-Facing Juhu Flat To GF Saba Azad

Hrithik, reportedly rented his sea-facing Juhu apartment in Mumbai to Saba. The luxurious residence, located in Mannat Apartments (Vartamaan) on Juhu-Versova Link Road, spans 12,000 sq. ft, over three floors, bought for Rs 97.5 crore in 2020.

According to Hindustan Times, Hrithik rented out his flat to girlfriend Saba for Rs 75,000 per month for a year, amounting to a total of Rs 9 lakh. In 2020, the Koi Mil Gaya actor purchased three floors in the building, which included the 18th floor along with a duplex covering the 19th and 20th floors.

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad Work Front

Hrithik was last seen in War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, which also featured Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The actor reprised his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal in the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War.

Despite high expectations, the film collected around Rs 351-371 crore worldwide against an estimated budget of Rs 300-400 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.

Saba, on the other hand, was seen in Songs of Paradise.