World Television Day 2025: Anupamaa Actress Adrija Roy Says TV Has Grown Stronger Rather Than Being Overshadowed By OTT - EXCLUSIVE

On World Television Day today (November 21), actress Adrija Roy opens up about the medium that shaped her childhood and now forms a meaningful part of her career. With television continuing to be a constant companion in Indian households, Adrija believes its emotional power remains unmatched even in the era of OTT.

For her, the connection started early. The Anupamaa actress fondly recalls her earliest memories of watching TV as moments of family bonding. “My mother would call out, ‘Chalo, show shuru hone wala hai,’ and the whole house would pause,” she shares with a smile. “It wasn’t just entertainment. It was a ritual, a feeling of togetherness. That warmth is still what television means to me.”

Over the years, Adrija has witnessed the medium evolve dramatically. With OTT platforms redefining content consumption patterns, she believes television has grown stronger rather than being overshadowed. “Television has adapted beautifully. OTT has brought diversity, but TV still reaches millions daily. Instead of competing, both mediums have expanded storytelling in their own ways,” she explains.

As one of the stars of the country’s most loved and widely watched show, Anupamaa, Adrija feels privileged to be part of a medium that connects deeply with audiences. “Television becomes part of people’s routines. They cook with it, relax with it, and share their emotions through it. Being part of Anupamaa, a show that people truly live with, makes me realise how powerful and personal television really is,” she says.

But what keeps the bond alive? According to Adrija, Indian daily soaps and reality shows still hold the same emotional grip. “If anything, the connection is stronger. People look for comfort, hope, and relatability and TV gives them that consistently. I see it every day through the love Anupamaa receives.”

When asked about eras she wishes could return, Adrija’s heart leans toward simple, heartfelt narratives. “There was a time when stories were pure, relationships were central, and emotions were the biggest highlight. That innocence and honesty were magical. Working on Anupamaa feels like carrying forward that legacy.”

For Adrija, today marks more than just a global observance; it is a moment of gratitude. “Television gave me a platform, a family of viewers, and the chance to be part of something as impactful as Anupamaa. I feel humbled and responsible. No matter how digital our world becomes, TV will always hold a special place in people’s hearts and in mine," she concludes.