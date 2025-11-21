 Travis Scott's Mumbai Concert Turns Chaotic: Fans Break Into Massive Brawl At Venue, Seen Grabbing Each Other's Necks—VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTravis Scott's Mumbai Concert Turns Chaotic: Fans Break Into Massive Brawl At Venue, Seen Grabbing Each Other's Necks—VIDEO

Travis Scott's Mumbai Concert Turns Chaotic: Fans Break Into Massive Brawl At Venue, Seen Grabbing Each Other's Necks—VIDEO

Travis Scott performed at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Wednesday during his CIRCUS MAXIMUS World Tour. Amid the high-energy show, a sudden fight erupted between concertgoers at the venue, with one fan using a belt. As more people joined, the fight turned into a massive brawl, while others filmed the chaos and chanted FE!N, FE!N to hype the fight.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 09:23 AM IST
article-image

Grammy-nominated rapper Travis Scott performed in Mumbai on November 19 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, bringing his CIRCUS MAXIMUS World Tour to the city after back-to-back shows in Delhi last month. Amid the high-energy atmosphere, the concert witnessed a chaotic moment when a sudden fight broke out between a few concertgoers, escalating into a violent clash.

Read Also
Orry Enjoys Travis Scott's Mumbai Concert Amid Drugs Case Controversy - Watch Video
article-image

Fans Break Into Massive Brawl At Travis Scott Mumbai Concert

In the viral video on Instagram, two fans were seen hitting each other, with one of them even using a belt to strike the other. As the fight escalated, more people joined in, turning it into a massive brawl, with several of them grabbing each other by the neck. Meanwhile, those recording the incident appeared to enjoy the chaos, chanting FE!N, FE!N, the title of Travis' song, to hype up the fight.

Check out the video:

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Couple Sentenced To Five Years For Attempting To Murder Brother In 2014 Property Dispute Case
Mumbai: Couple Sentenced To Five Years For Attempting To Murder Brother In 2014 Property Dispute Case
Himachal Pradesh's Tax Department Collects ₹26,000 Crore, Strengthening Transparency & Boosting Excise Revenue
Himachal Pradesh's Tax Department Collects ₹26,000 Crore, Strengthening Transparency & Boosting Excise Revenue
Sensex Slides 285.28 Points To 85,347.40, Nifty 82.6
Sensex Slides 285.28 Points To 85,347.40, Nifty 82.6
Video Captures Exact Moment When Fire Broke Out At COP30 Event In Brazil; People Seen Running In Panic
Video Captures Exact Moment When Fire Broke Out At COP30 Event In Brazil; People Seen Running In Panic

Water Sprayed At Attendees Before Travis Scott's Performance

Meanwhile, another viral video from Travis' Mumbai concert showed security officials spraying water on fans to help them beat the heat ahead of the singer's performance. The clip also captured attendees cheering and enjoying the refreshing water showers.

At the show, Travis looked out at the sea of fans and yelled, "We in Mumbai and this s**t already lit! It's time for you all to rep for the whole of India right here..."

The rapper set the stage on fire with performances of his chart-toppers, including Butterfly Effect, HYAENA, Dumbo, FE!N, and Goosebumps, among others.

Travis arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday evening for his first-ever concert in the city. In one of the videos, he was seen leaving the airport premises and stepping into his car. However, he ignored the paps. Unlike other international celebs who usually interact with paparazzi upon arriving in Mumbai, Travis headed straight into his car and jetted off.

In another video, Travi was also seen banging the window of his car as paps followed him outside Mumbai airport.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

OTT Releases This Week: From The Family Man Season 3 To The Roses , Check The List Of Films & Shows...

OTT Releases This Week: From The Family Man Season 3 To The Roses , Check The List Of Films & Shows...

Travis Scott's Mumbai Concert Turns Chaotic: Fans Break Into Massive Brawl At Venue, Seen Grabbing...

Travis Scott's Mumbai Concert Turns Chaotic: Fans Break Into Massive Brawl At Venue, Seen Grabbing...

'Their Taste Doesn't Match This Genre': Milap Zaveri On People Calling Mastiii 4 'Vulgar' & 'Cheap'...

'Their Taste Doesn't Match This Genre': Milap Zaveri On People Calling Mastiii 4 'Vulgar' & 'Cheap'...

100 Years Of Prem Nath: Remembering The Inimitable Actor Who Gave Life To Films Like Feroz Khan's...

100 Years Of Prem Nath: Remembering The Inimitable Actor Who Gave Life To Films Like Feroz Khan's...

World Television Day 2025: Anupamaa Actress Adrija Roy Says TV Has Grown Stronger Rather Than Being...

World Television Day 2025: Anupamaa Actress Adrija Roy Says TV Has Grown Stronger Rather Than Being...