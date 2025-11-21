Travis Scott's Mumbai Concert Turns Chaotic: Fans Break Into Massive Brawl At Venue, Seen Grabbing Each Other's Necks—VIDEO

Grammy-nominated rapper Travis Scott performed in Mumbai on November 19 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, bringing his CIRCUS MAXIMUS World Tour to the city after back-to-back shows in Delhi last month. Amid the high-energy atmosphere, the concert witnessed a chaotic moment when a sudden fight broke out between a few concertgoers, escalating into a violent clash.

Fans Break Into Massive Brawl At Travis Scott Mumbai Concert

In the viral video on Instagram, two fans were seen hitting each other, with one of them even using a belt to strike the other. As the fight escalated, more people joined in, turning it into a massive brawl, with several of them grabbing each other by the neck. Meanwhile, those recording the incident appeared to enjoy the chaos, chanting FE!N, FE!N, the title of Travis' song, to hype up the fight.

Check out the video:

Water Sprayed At Attendees Before Travis Scott's Performance

Meanwhile, another viral video from Travis' Mumbai concert showed security officials spraying water on fans to help them beat the heat ahead of the singer's performance. The clip also captured attendees cheering and enjoying the refreshing water showers.

At the show, Travis looked out at the sea of fans and yelled, "We in Mumbai and this s**t already lit! It's time for you all to rep for the whole of India right here..."

The rapper set the stage on fire with performances of his chart-toppers, including Butterfly Effect, HYAENA, Dumbo, FE!N, and Goosebumps, among others.

Travis arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday evening for his first-ever concert in the city. In one of the videos, he was seen leaving the airport premises and stepping into his car. However, he ignored the paps. Unlike other international celebs who usually interact with paparazzi upon arriving in Mumbai, Travis headed straight into his car and jetted off.

In another video, Travi was also seen banging the window of his car as paps followed him outside Mumbai airport.