Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, October 1 Written Update: Navratri Function Turns Dramatic As Vrinda & Angad's Dance Sparks Chaos

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Episode 65 Written Update

At the Shanti Niketan Navratri function, Pari announces that Noina will perform her special dance. However, Noina waits for Mihir, so Pari video calls him and notices that he is still at his office, where he has been living for the past few days since his major fight with Tulsi. An upset Noina reminds him of his promise to watch her perform live. Mihir replies that he has not broken his promise and will watch through the video call. He apologises to Pari and stays on the call as he watches Noina dance.

Tulsi praises Noina for her performance. Later, as the dandiya competition begins, everyone rushes excitedly to participate, while Tulsi waits for Mihir to return home. Vrinda makes a stunning entry in a lehenga choli gifted by Tulsi, which was originally meant for Pari, who had refused to wear it. Angad admires Vrinda, while Mitali grows jealous.

During the dandiya, Angad and Vrinda dance together, sparks flying between them. Pari notices Vrinda's outfit, is shocked, pulls her aside, and begins insulting her, which Tulsi and Shobha overhear after Pari accuses Vrinda of stealing her outfit. Pari then insults Shobha, but Tulsi intervenes, asking Shobha not to argue in front of the guests.

Vrinda apologises, explaining that she did not wish to wear the outfit because of Pari, and Tulsi appreciates her for respecting her feelings. Later, Pari secretly records Vrinda dancing.

Tulsi, standing by the door, waits for Mihir, while Shobha tells her that he will not return home. Tulsi reminds Shobha that Pari had confirmed Mihir would come. Shobha questions Pari about Mihir, but Pari claims she does not know why he did not come home and speculates that he might still be angry with Tulsi, sharing how he watched Noina’s dance via video call.

Noina sees Mihir arriving at Shanti Niketan, and they perform together, but it is revealed that she is only dreaming about all this.

Angad and Vrinda dance together, and Pari deliberately pushes Vrinda, causing her to fall into Angad’s arms as he tries to save her. Vrinda’s fiancé, Suhas, who is drunk, enters and creates chaos after seeing Angad and Vrinda together.

Suhas begins misbehaving with Vrinda, and pulls her away. It is then revealed that Pari sent the video she recorded of Vrinda to her boyfriend Ranvijay, who was at home drinking with Suhas. Ranvijay shows Suhas the video, further enraging him, as Ranvijay adds fuel to the fire.