Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, September 29 Written Update: Angad Punches Viren For Misbehaving With Vrinda After Returning From Jail

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Episode 63 Written Update

Pari visits Noina in the cabin and tells her how the family members at Shanti Niketan are upset that Mihir has not returned home. She convinces Noina to ask Mihir to come back, informing her about the upcoming dance competition and asking her to perform as well. Noina, however, says that she will try to convince him.

Pari then invites Noina's niece, Mitali, to their home for the dance competition. The duo share their hatred toward Vrinda, and Pari asks Mitali to forcibly bring Vrinda to the competition so she can take revenge. Mitali assures her that she will bring her.

Mihir remains adamant about not returning home, but Noina continues to convince him. She plays it smart, telling him that if he doesn’t go, she won’t either, and thus she won’t be able to perform the Dhunuchi dance, a tradition they used to perform during their college days. This leads them to reminisce about their college days.

Viren returns home a few days after being released from jail and forcefully tells Sandhya to pack her bags and come with him. Ajay hands over the divorce papers to Viren for his signature. Viren gets angry and tries to hit Sandhya, but Ajay intervenes, threatens to call the police, and Viren eventually signs the papers.

Later, Viren visits Mihir's office and finds Vrinda outside. He misbehaves with her, leaving her shocked and scared. He tells her that since she is beautiful and he is single and ready to mingle, they should start a new love story. He then begins touching her inappropriately. Vrinda pushes him and raises her hand to slap him, but he catches her hand and stops her. Angad then punches Viren and warns him to stay away from his close ones.

Vrinda and Angad share a sweet moment. She thanks him, but Angad responds firmly that she shouldn’t feel special—he would do the same for anyone else. His words leave her upset.

Mitali visits Vrinda’s family to invite her, but Vrinda refuses. Later, Vrinda’s fiancé says he will not allow her to go anywhere. However, when Mitali hints that Vrinda might receive a bonus, Vrinda’s sister-in-law assures Mitali that Vrinda will attend the party.