Making Konkani Films Is My Passion: Rajendra Talak

Panaji: The Konkani feature film, written, produced and directed by Goan filmmaker Rajendra Talak will have its world premiere in the Indian Panorama – Special Presentation Section of IFFI on November 27, and happy to announce that the writer, producer and director Rajendra Talak stated,

“I am not here to avail any benefit or any financial assistance through a scheme. My sheer love for Konkani cinema brings me to IFFI. ‘Claudia’ was ready in July. I did not release it then, because I wanted to screen it in IFFI.”

While speaking to The Goan Talak reiterated, “I don’t do films for monetary help from the government. My budget for a film is far more compared to other Goan films. It’s my passion to make films. I feel proud that a Konkani film like ‘Claudia’ is included to premiere in IFFI. Another Konkani film ‘Pilot’ will also feature in IFFI which emphasised innovation, creativity and technology as the theme for the year. This is a proud moment for the Goan filmmakers. I would be rather sad if Konkani films were excluded in IFFI. It’s a feel-good-factor that Konkani films have been selected for screening this year in the Goa section.”

‘Claudia’ is a heartfelt story set against the backdrop of Goan culture. It explores themes of family, music and cultural heritage. The story centres around a renowned saxophone player who has to cope with the devastating realisation that he can no longer play his instrument.

After the IFFI premiere, ‘Claudia’ will be released in cinemas on December 19, the Goa Liberation Day. It is noteworthy that the selection for this film for a special presentation at IFFI had raised questions from the Goan fraternity, alleging favouritism because the film was apparently rejected from the main Indian Panorama selection.

By Bharati Pawaskar