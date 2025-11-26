IFFI Exclusive: Goan Producer Makes Konkani Film To Honour Sincere Spirit

Panaji: The only Goan woman producer Dr Gwendolyn de Ornelas – whose debut Konkani film ‘Meraki – By the Sea’ that has been officially selected for the Goan Stories Section at the IFFI is happy that the film will be screened on November 26. Speaking to The Goan, Dr Gwendolyn shared the reason for her becoming a producer. “I came from Muscat to Goa four years ago when Festacar Marius Fernandes was celebrating his 50th fest and had declared that it was his last fest. It was my first fest. I came to know that Marius is inspired by my late father Senhor Zito De Ornelas Rodrigues Gomes who started the first band in Goa in 1962 on August 15. The name of this band was ‘Tuna Los Coimbranos’ and Marius too thought of doing something on that line for his home State. Since then, I joined with Marius and together we curated 52 fests. It is this journey of Festacar who curated these fests to revive the fast-fading local culture and traditions, that I wanted to document and bring forth to the world. Meraki is a Greek word meaning doing something genuinely, authentically and from the heart – to create with soul, passion and love. Marius deserves this applause and the film rightfully honours his spirit.”

Dr Gwendolyn’s parents lived in Muscat, where her mother Dona Fatima Lucia Ornelas is a language teacher. “I decided to stay back in Goa and do something for this land of my forefathers. Reviving Goan food, bringing communities together, offering a safe place for single women to come and enjoy at the fests where no alcohol is served is something that I loved. So, I too became a part of this concept and as Marius did not encourage any sponsors, we managed to raise the funds ourselves. These fests brought like-minded people together. This venture has helped a lot of people with mental health, who suffered loneliness. They came out of their suffering. I too was suffering from loneliness as I was the only child and am single,” said the producer.

The film is to appreciate the sincere efforts of a man who single handedly carried out such a huge task of bringing the communities together and binding the people in the villages with one single thread – of friendship, helpfulness and pure will to support each other. Apart from the fests we started Saligao Market on Thursdays where local people brought their products for sale, she added.

The film is a lyrical exploration of homeland — not as geography, but as memory, spirit and service. It shows how a Goan born abroad returned not to consume Goa’s beauty, but to serve its soul through 104 community festivals powered by inclusivity, dignity and joy. It is a story of islands and imaginations, heritage and humanity, festivals and faith and one man’s belief in the power of people.

By Bharati Pawaskar