 IFFI Exclusive: Goan Producer Makes Konkani Film To Honour Sincere Spirit
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentIFFI Exclusive: Goan Producer Makes Konkani Film To Honour Sincere Spirit

IFFI Exclusive: Goan Producer Makes Konkani Film To Honour Sincere Spirit

The film is to appreciate the sincere efforts of a man who single handedly carried out such a huge task of bringing the communities together and binding the people in the villages with one single thread – of friendship, helpfulness and pure will to support each other. Apart from the fests we started Saligao Market on Thursdays where local people brought their products for sale, she added.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 05:13 PM IST
article-image

Panaji: The only Goan woman producer Dr Gwendolyn de Ornelas – whose debut Konkani film ‘Meraki – By the Sea’ that has been officially selected for the Goan Stories Section at the IFFI is happy that the film will be screened on November 26. Speaking to The Goan, Dr Gwendolyn shared the reason for her becoming a producer. “I came from Muscat to Goa four years ago when Festacar Marius Fernandes was celebrating his 50th fest and had declared that it was his last fest. It was my first fest. I came to know that Marius is inspired by my late father Senhor Zito De Ornelas Rodrigues Gomes who started the first band in Goa in 1962 on August 15. The name of this band was ‘Tuna Los Coimbranos’ and Marius too thought of doing something on that line for his home State. Since then, I joined with Marius and together we curated 52 fests. It is this journey of Festacar who curated these fests to revive the fast-fading local culture and traditions, that I wanted to document and bring forth to the world. Meraki is a Greek word meaning doing something genuinely, authentically and from the heart – to create with soul, passion and love. Marius deserves this applause and the film rightfully honours his spirit.”

Dr Gwendolyn’s parents lived in Muscat, where her mother Dona Fatima Lucia Ornelas is a language teacher. “I decided to stay back in Goa and do something for this land of my forefathers. Reviving Goan food, bringing communities together, offering a safe place for single women to come and enjoy at the fests where no alcohol is served is something that I loved. So, I too became a part of this concept and as Marius did not encourage any sponsors, we managed to raise the funds ourselves. These fests brought like-minded people together. This venture has helped a lot of people with mental health, who suffered loneliness. They came out of their suffering. I too was suffering from loneliness as I was the only child and am single,” said the producer.

The film is to appreciate the sincere efforts of a man who single handedly carried out such a huge task of bringing the communities together and binding the people in the villages with one single thread – of friendship, helpfulness and pure will to support each other. Apart from the fests we started Saligao Market on Thursdays where local people brought their products for sale, she added.

Read Also
'Wahan Ke Police Ke Paas Shayad Itne Powers Nahi Hai': Kapil Sharma Finally Breaks Silence On Firing...
article-image

The film is a lyrical exploration of homeland — not as geography, but as memory, spirit and service. It shows how a Goan born abroad returned not to consume Goa’s beauty, but to serve its soul through 104 community festivals powered by inclusivity, dignity and joy. It is a story of islands and imaginations, heritage and humanity, festivals and faith and one man’s belief in the power of people.

FPJ Shorts
IFFI Exclusive: Goan Producer Makes Konkani Film To Honour Sincere Spirit
IFFI Exclusive: Goan Producer Makes Konkani Film To Honour Sincere Spirit
Who Is Gulnaaz Khan, Choreographer Who Is Being Linked To Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Wedding Controversy?
Who Is Gulnaaz Khan, Choreographer Who Is Being Linked To Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Wedding Controversy?
Patuck Yuva Fest 2025 Debuts With Over 650 Students Showcasing Talent; 60+ Colleges Join The Celebration Of Youth Culture & Creativity
Patuck Yuva Fest 2025 Debuts With Over 650 Students Showcasing Talent; 60+ Colleges Join The Celebration Of Youth Culture & Creativity
Thailand Floods: Giant Snake Spotted Navigating Through Flood Waters; VIDEO
Thailand Floods: Giant Snake Spotted Navigating Through Flood Waters; VIDEO

By Bharati Pawaskar

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IFFI Exclusive: Goan Producer Makes Konkani Film To Honour Sincere Spirit

IFFI Exclusive: Goan Producer Makes Konkani Film To Honour Sincere Spirit

Who Is Gulnaaz Khan, Choreographer Who Is Being Linked To Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Wedding...

Who Is Gulnaaz Khan, Choreographer Who Is Being Linked To Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Wedding...

Eternity Review: Miles Teller, Elizabeth Olsen & Callum Turner’s Film Is A Mildly Chaotic Heavenly...

Eternity Review: Miles Teller, Elizabeth Olsen & Callum Turner’s Film Is A Mildly Chaotic Heavenly...

'My Mother Was Warned They Would Cut My...': Celebrity Makeup Artist Namrata Soni Recalls Threats &...

'My Mother Was Warned They Would Cut My...': Celebrity Makeup Artist Namrata Soni Recalls Threats &...

'Never Forgive, Never Forget...': Akshay Kumar, Isha Koppikar, Vikrant Massey & Other Celebs Pay...

'Never Forgive, Never Forget...': Akshay Kumar, Isha Koppikar, Vikrant Massey & Other Celebs Pay...