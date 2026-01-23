No Tail To Tell Episode 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This K-Drama

No Tail to Tell |

No Tail to Tell is a South Korean drama series written by Park Chan-young and Jo Ah-young and directed by Kim Jung-kwon. The series features Kim Hye-yoon and Lomon in the lead roles. The fantasy romance K-drama, which consists of twelve episodes air every Friday and Saturday at 21:50 (KST). Till now, three episodes of this acclaimed drama have been released on Netflix and received an overwhelming response from audiences and critics.

3rd Episode Preview 💫



"You don't have any Wishes? Then why did you call me?"



The real reason why the regular customer came looking for #KimHyeYoon after such a long time?#NoTailToTellEp3 #NoTailToTell pic.twitter.com/ICTInGc3tU — Uttarandhra BO (@uttarandhrabo) January 22, 2026

No Tail to Tell Episode 4: Streaming details

No Tail to Tell episode 4 is set to be released on Netflix, starting from Saturday, January 24, 2026. The K drama is based on themes of Rethinking Mythology & Subverting Tropes, Identity & Human Experience, Destiny & Redemption, Love-Hate Romance & Coexistence, and The Price of Immortality vs. Humanity.

No Tail To Tell: Plot

The series narrates the story of a young girl named Eun Ho, who has been living as a gumiho (A nine-tailed fox) with magical powers and the power of eternal youth. She loves watching human affairs, reading their literature, and she often uses her power to learn everything about humankind, but despite all this, she has no interest in transforming herself into a human. However, things take a dramatic turn when she meets a famous footballer from the human world and accidentally transforms into a human. What happens next is revealed in the series.

No Tail To Tell: Cast and crew

The series features Kim Hye-yoon as Eun-ho, Lomon as Kang Si-yeol, Lee Si-woo as Geum-ho, Choi Seung-yoon as Lee Yoon, Joo Jin-mo as Pagun, Jang Dong-joo as Hyun Woo-seok, Lee Seung-joon as Hyun Sang-chul, Cha Mi-kyung as Kim Bok-soon, Yoo Hwan as Seo Beom, and Kim Tae-jung as Hwang Chi-su, among others. No Tail to Tell is produced by Binge Works and MOG Films.