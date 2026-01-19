Can This Love Be Translated (K-Drama) Ending Explained: Did Joo Ho-Jin & Cha Mu-Hee Have A Happy Ending? Here's What Happened In The Final Scene

Can This Love Be Translated | Netflix Korea

Spoilers Alert!

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha star Kim Seon-ho has once again won hearts with his performance in Can This Love Be Translated. The 12-episode series is currently streaming on Netflix for subscribers. For those who haven’t watched Can This Love Be Translated yet, this article may contain spoilers, so reader discretion is advised.

Can This Love Be Translated begins with Joo Ho-jin and Cha Mu-hee meeting in Japan, a time when both of them were in love with other people. With a series of drama and not happy happing ending in love, they end up together. But the question remains- do they get a happy ending by the end of Can This Love Be Translated?

Can This Love Be Translated Ending Explained

Towards the end of the Netflix series, Mu-hee discovers that her father survived the poison given to him by her mother and is currently living in China. Before meeting her mother for a final sense of closure, Mu-hee temporarily breaks up with Ho-jin.

Cut to Christmas time, Mu-hee returns and reunites with Ho-jin at the observatory. She uses a translation app to express how deeply she missed him, saying, "I've missed you a lot." She switches between English, Japanese, and Italian to help him understand her emotions. When Ho-jin remains silent, Mu-hee wonders if he is angry with her. In response, Ho-jin says, "I'm just at a loss for words."

When Mu-hee asks him to use a universal language to show whether he is angry, Ho-jin responds in the most heartfelt way by kissing her. The two share an emotional kiss as a song plays in the background. Mu-hee finally says, "Finally, our happy ending is here," and Ho-jin seals the moment by changing the background song, truly making it their happy ending.

Can This Love Be Translated was released on January 16 in Korean, English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The show has a total of 12 episodes in it, with each being around 1 hour long.