'My Mother Is Crying': Hiran Chatterjee's 19-Year-Old Daughter Gets Emotional, Reacts To Actor-Politician's 'Illegal' 2nd Marriage To Ritika Giri

Bengali actor and politician Hiran Chatterjee’s recent marriage to model Ritika Giri has triggered a public family dispute, with his daughter, Niyasa Chatterjee, speaking out emotionally against what she and her mother have termed an “illegal” second marriage.

Hiran reportedly tied the knot with Ritika in a private ceremony in Varanasi, a development that came as a shock not only to fans but also to his first wife, Anindita Chatterjee, and their daughter. Soon after the news surfaced, Niyasa expressed her support for her mother, describing the situation as deeply distressing.

On Wednesday evening, Anindita and Niyasa filed a complaint against Hiran and Ritika. Speaking at the police station, 19-year-old Niyasa shared how she learned about her father’s remarriage through social media, saying the incident left her emotionally shaken. “What can I, as a daughter, even say? I found out through social media. My mother called me and said, ‘I’ve sent you something, check your phone.’ I’m seeing pictures of my father’s marriage right in front of me. My mother is crying. What is a daughter supposed to say?” she said.

She added, “I’m telling the truth, I didn’t know. I’m finding out through social media. I see the fathers of my other friends, and I see my own father, and he’s doing this.”

Later, Niyasa shared an Instagram reel featuring moments with her mother, accompanied by a note expressing gratitude and emotional dependence. “You are my mother, my father, my guide, and my biggest support… You are my hero, Mom,” she wrote.

Earlier, speaking to The Indian Express, Niyasa said, “My father should have been the person to break the news, but instead I am getting to know about it from social media… For me, my father can only be married to my mother. I really do not know how to handle the situation.”

Anindita Chatterjee, who married Hiran on December 11, 2000, alleged that she endured years of suffering in silence. “I was facing torture for a long time, but I maintained silence for the sake of my daughter and our family,” she said. Refuting Ritika’s claims that she was aware of the relationship and had received a divorce notice, Anindita stated, “All the allegations that the girl has made are false.”

Anindita further alleged that Hiran married Ritika without legally divorcing her and claimed he has not contacted them since news of the wedding broke.

Hiran, born Hiranmoy Chattopadhyay, is a Bengali film actor and a sitting Member of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly from Kharagpur Sadar since 2021. He is known for films such as Meher Aali, Macho Mustanaa and Nabab Nandini.