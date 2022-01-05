West Bengal: BJP MLA Hiran Chatterjee quits party's WhatsApp groups, says 'felt left out'

Kolkata: After Matuas and Gorkhas, now yet another MLA of BJP left the party's WhatsApp group and indirectly slammed former state president Dilip Ghosh for his move.

Actor and Kharagpur MLA Hiranmay (Hiran) Chatterjee left the WhatsApp groups of the state BJP after feeling ‘left out’.

It can be noted that Hiran’s exit from BJP WhatsApp groups came a day after Union Minister Santanu Thakur left all groups of the party.

“There is no reason for me to continue in those groups as I am completely unwanted. They have not given me any responsibility so far. It is better that I will focus on the people of Kharagpur,” said Chatterjee.

The actor also alleged that the Kharagpur district president despite several pleas used to arrange for organizational meetings during his absence.

Without naming BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh, Hiran also slammed him for not ‘cooperating’ with him.

“Despite informing the district president he used to call for an organizational meeting in my absence. The former state president is also aware of the same but no steps have been taken so far,” said the actor-turned-politician.

Notably, the actor who had joined the BJP barely a year back, said he was willing to use his organizational capabilities to strengthen the BJP.

Claiming that he is with the saffron camp, Hiran said that there is a division between the state and the central leaders.

“BJP has two divisions. One is the central BJP and the other is state BJP. I’m with the BJP and the central leadership. I have been a youth leader in Trinamool Yuva since 2014. Kailash Vijaywargiya said that he will utilize my experience to strengthen the organization. But they haven’t done anything,” Hiran said.

Ghosh, who was in Kharagpur on Wednesday said that he is not interested in Whatsapp groups.

“The state president will look into such issues. He is an MLA of the party and the leader of opposition will look into his conduct,” Ghosh said.

