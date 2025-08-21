 Chennai Weather Update: City To Experience Heavy Rainfall In Upcoming Days; Says IMD
Chennai Weather Update: City To Experience Heavy Rainfall In Upcoming Days; Says IMD

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 09:55 AM IST
Chennai Weather Update | Photo Credit: Skymet Weather

Chennai: The capital city is known as the Gateway to South India, and usually experiences hot and humid weather conditions during the summer and early monsoon months.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy skies across Tamil Nadu over the next few days. On Thursday, the capital city woke up at 05: 55 AM and the sun is likely to set at 6: 35 PM. Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 27 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, respectively. The humidity is expected to be around 71 per cent.

Today's weather

The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) has predicted light rainfall in districts, including Western Ghats, Puducherry, Karaikal, Nilgiris, Tenkasi, Coimbatore, Tiruvenelveli, Theni, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ariyalur, and Perambalur, until the weekend. The skies are expected to be cloudy, and it will remain the same throughout the day.

Heavy rainfall is expected in the upcoming days

According to the IMD, an active Southwest monsoon condition is likely to influence an increase in rainfall over Tamil Nadu from Friday, August 22, 2025. The weather department said that the presence of weather systems will keep the temperatures below normal in numerous regions.

Weather tips

If you're planning to go outdoors, it's advisable to stay hydrated and wear light, breathable clothing. Keeping an umbrella handy could help in case of sudden rain spells. It's also a good idea to avoid outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours when the heat and humidity are at their highest.

