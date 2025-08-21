Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Gets Z Category Security Day After Attack, CRPF Personnel Deployed At Her Residence: Reports

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (File Image) | PTI

New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday has reportedly taken over Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's security. Notably, the Centre accorded Z category security to the Delhi CM after she was allegedly attacked by a man from Gujarat's Rajkot.

Along with the CRPF personnel, the Delhi Police will also be deployed at for Gupta's security. On Wednesday, a 41-year-old man reportedly pulled Delhi CM's hair, pushed her and then slapped her.

CRPF Personnel At Delhi CM's Residence:

#WATCH | CRPF personnel arrive at Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's residence, a day after she was attacked during 'Jan Sunvai'. Additional security is being deployed here. pic.twitter.com/gjwS7vFXgg — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2025

The man, identified as Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakariya from Rajkot, went to the CM's 'Jan Sunvai' public meeting at her official residence in Civil Lines.

According to IANS, the attacker shouted at Gupta, slapped her, and began abusing her. Sakariya reportedly handed some papers to the chief minister and referred to a court case before reportedly slapping her. The attacker was nabbed by Gupta's security personnel. Notably, the man's relative is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

Sakariya is reportedly a dog lover. The attacker's mother told the police that he was upset over the Supreme Court's recent verdict on stray dogs to relocate them to shelters in Delhi-NCR, claimed media reports. She also said that his son was mentally unstable.

#WATCH | Delhi | Morning visuals from outside of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's residence in Civil Lines. Rajesh Khimji, accused in the attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during 'Jan Sunvai' in Delhi yesterday, has been sent to a five-day police remand. pic.twitter.com/9I5ev53GfU — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2025

"He had gone to Rajkot on Sunday. He has two sons in the family and drives a rickshaw. His mental health is unstable and he sometimes attacks anyone in the family," the attacker's mother, Bhanu, told reporters.

Hours after the attack, CCTV footage of the accused conducting recce of the CM's Shalimar Bagh residence also surfaced online. He was sent a five-day police remand on Thursday. The Delhi Police had registered an attempt to murder case against 41-year-old Rajesh on Wednesday. The police are interrogating the accused to ascertain the motive for the attack.

"In the matter of the attack on the Chief Minister, a case u/s 109(1)/132/221 BNS has been registered at PS Civil Lines. The accused has been taken into police custody. Further investigation is going on. We are investigating it from all the possible angles," the Delhi Police said in a statement.