Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Gets Z Category Security Day After Attack, CRPF Personnel Deployed At Her Residence: Reports

New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday has reportedly taken over Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's security. Notably, the Centre accorded Z category security to the Delhi CM after she was allegedly attacked by a man from Gujarat's Rajkot.
Along with the CRPF personnel, the Delhi Police will also be deployed at for Gupta's security. On Wednesday, a 41-year-old man reportedly pulled Delhi CM's hair, pushed her and then slapped her.
CRPF Personnel At Delhi CM's Residence:
The man, identified as Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakariya from Rajkot, went to the CM's 'Jan Sunvai' public meeting at her official residence in Civil Lines.
According to IANS, the attacker shouted at Gupta, slapped her, and began abusing her. Sakariya reportedly handed some papers to the chief minister and referred to a court case before reportedly slapping her. The attacker was nabbed by Gupta's security personnel. Notably, the man's relative is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.
Sakariya is reportedly a dog lover. The attacker's mother told the police that he was upset over the Supreme Court's recent verdict on stray dogs to relocate them to shelters in Delhi-NCR, claimed media reports. She also said that his son was mentally unstable.
"He had gone to Rajkot on Sunday. He has two sons in the family and drives a rickshaw. His mental health is unstable and he sometimes attacks anyone in the family," the attacker's mother, Bhanu, told reporters.
Hours after the attack, CCTV footage of the accused conducting recce of the CM's Shalimar Bagh residence also surfaced online. He was sent a five-day police remand on Thursday. The Delhi Police had registered an attempt to murder case against 41-year-old Rajesh on Wednesday. The police are interrogating the accused to ascertain the motive for the attack.
"In the matter of the attack on the Chief Minister, a case u/s 109(1)/132/221 BNS has been registered at PS Civil Lines. The accused has been taken into police custody. Further investigation is going on. We are investigating it from all the possible angles," the Delhi Police said in a statement.