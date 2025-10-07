Rahul Gandhi Speaks To Family Of Lynching Victim, Assures Justice & Support

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi | X

Raebareli: A Dalit man, Hariom Paswan, was lynched by a mob in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli on October 3. Initially accused of drone theft, multiple videos later showed villagers brutally thrashing him, even as he cried out Rahul Gandhi’s name. The mob allegedly shouted, “We are Baba’s men,” before beating him to death.

Rahul Gandhi spoke to the victim’s family three times on Sunday night, assuring support and promising that Congress leaders would meet them in person. “The Congress family stands with you,” Rahul reportedly told Hariom’s father, Gangadeen. The victim’s wife, Pinky, demanded justice, saying, “My husband was beaten mercilessly. His killers should be punished the same way.”

Congress state president Ajay Rai met the family in Fatehpur, calling the incident a reflection of "Baba's Jungle Raj." He accused the ruling party of protecting mobs while police failed to act. "The boy was beaten just for taking Rahul Gandhi's name," Rai said, adding that Congress workers would stand by the family until justice is delivered. Police have arrested five accused Vaibhav Singh, Vipin Maurya, Vijay Kumar, Sahdev, and Suresh Kumar, while three policemen have been suspended for negligence. The SP also transferred the local station officer. The victim's family has demanded ₹1 crore compensation and a government job. The case continues to stir outrage across the state, reigniting the debate over mob violence and political accountability in Uttar Pradesh.

