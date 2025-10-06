West Bengal News: BJP MP Khagen Murmu, MLA Shankar Ghosh Injured In Stone-Pelting Incident In Jalpaiguri - VIDEO

BJP MP Khagen Murmu, MLA Shankar Ghosh Injured In Stone-Pelting Incident In Jalpaiguri - VIDEO |

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP Khagen Murmu and Siliguri town MLA Shankar Ghosh on Monday had sustained injuries while visiting Nagrakata community block in Jalpaiguri district.

When both the MP and the MLA were inspecting the flood affected areas, they were seen being pushed by some people and stones were also pelted at them.

Their cars also got vandalised after stones, shoes and sticks were hurled at them while they were leaving the area.

Talking to the media, Ghosh said that his entire body was covered with shattered glass from his car.

“The Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers assaulted us. They didn’t want us to visit the flood affected areas before Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. They said that they are ‘didi’s warriors’ and they will take care of everything. Few local police were there but they didn’t come to help us,” said BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh.

BJP MP Murmu was taken to a clinic in Chalsa and later shifted to a private hospital in Siliguri.

BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya who was at the other side of Nagrakata area blamed Mamata Banerjee over the incident.

“Despite such a critical situation, the Chief Minister was seen dancing at Durga Carnival. Today her party miscreants are creating havoc in this manner. Mamata got welcomed in North Bengal by shedding blood of our Adivasi leader Khagen Murmu,” mentioned Bhattacharya.

The TMC however, rubbished the allegations.