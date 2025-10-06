 West Bengal News: BJP MP Khagen Murmu, MLA Shankar Ghosh Injured In Stone-Pelting Incident In Jalpaiguri - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal News: BJP MP Khagen Murmu, MLA Shankar Ghosh Injured In Stone-Pelting Incident In Jalpaiguri - VIDEO

West Bengal News: BJP MP Khagen Murmu, MLA Shankar Ghosh Injured In Stone-Pelting Incident In Jalpaiguri - VIDEO

BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya who was at the other side of Nagrakata area blamed Mamata Banerjee over the incident.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 11:32 PM IST
article-image
BJP MP Khagen Murmu, MLA Shankar Ghosh Injured In Stone-Pelting Incident In Jalpaiguri - VIDEO |

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP Khagen Murmu and Siliguri town MLA Shankar Ghosh on Monday had sustained injuries while visiting Nagrakata community block in Jalpaiguri district.

When both the MP and the MLA were inspecting the flood affected areas, they were seen being pushed by some people and stones were also pelted at them.

Their cars also got vandalised after stones, shoes and sticks were hurled at them while they were leaving the area.

Talking to the media, Ghosh said that his entire body was covered with shattered glass from his car.

FPJ Shorts
'Kidnapped' Versova Developer Found In Vasai Rehab Centre; Police Say First Wife Admitted Him For Alcohol Addiction
'Kidnapped' Versova Developer Found In Vasai Rehab Centre; Police Say First Wife Admitted Him For Alcohol Addiction
Maharashtra Govt Approves New Police Station For Navi Mumbai International Airport
Maharashtra Govt Approves New Police Station For Navi Mumbai International Airport
'Metro Line 9 To Start By December 15, Line 4 By December 31': Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik
'Metro Line 9 To Start By December 15, Line 4 By December 31': Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik
Mumbai Local Tragedy: Seven Dead In Multiple Rail Mishaps Despite Safety Measures
Mumbai Local Tragedy: Seven Dead In Multiple Rail Mishaps Despite Safety Measures

“The Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers assaulted us. They didn’t want us to visit the flood affected areas before Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. They said that they are ‘didi’s warriors’ and they will take care of everything. Few local police were there but they didn’t come to help us,” said BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh.

Read Also
'No Need To Keep Dams If They Can’t Hold Water,' Says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee - VIDEO
article-image

BJP MP Murmu was taken to a clinic in Chalsa and later shifted to a private hospital in Siliguri.

BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya who was at the other side of Nagrakata area blamed Mamata Banerjee over the incident.

“Despite such a critical situation, the Chief Minister was seen dancing at Durga Carnival. Today her party miscreants are creating havoc in this manner. Mamata got welcomed in North Bengal by shedding blood of our Adivasi leader Khagen Murmu,” mentioned Bhattacharya.

The TMC however, rubbished the allegations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal News: BJP MP Khagen Murmu, MLA Shankar Ghosh Injured In Stone-Pelting Incident In...

West Bengal News: BJP MP Khagen Murmu, MLA Shankar Ghosh Injured In Stone-Pelting Incident In...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 'Horses & Boats To Be Used For Patrolling In Remote Areas,' Says CEC...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 'Horses & Boats To Be Used For Patrolling In Remote Areas,' Says CEC...

Parsi Community Seeks Government Intervention To Preserve Central Bank Of India’s Identity

Parsi Community Seeks Government Intervention To Preserve Central Bank Of India’s Identity

No Case Filed After Shoe Attack Attempt At CJI BR Gavai In SC; Lawyer Released Without Charges:...

No Case Filed After Shoe Attack Attempt At CJI BR Gavai In SC; Lawyer Released Without Charges:...

'No Need To Keep Dams If They Can’t Hold Water,' Says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee - VIDEO

'No Need To Keep Dams If They Can’t Hold Water,' Says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee - VIDEO