No Case Filed After Shoe Attack Attempt At CJI BR Gavai In SC; Lawyer Released Without Charges: Report

Chief Justice of India Justice B R Gavai | X @InstaBharat

New Delhi, October 6: A dramatic incident occurred inside the Supreme Court on Monday, where a lawyer attempted to attack Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai. There are reports that the lawyer who has been identified as Rakesh Kishore hurled shoe at the Chief Justice. The lawyer was reportedly upset over the recent remarks over Khajuraho temples. However, the lawyer was reportedly released and no case was filed against him.

Accused Released After Questioning

As per reports from Hindustan Times, Kishore was questioned for around three hours in connection with the matter and later released as no official complaint was filed by the Supreme Court office. No case was filed against the 70-year-old accused in connection with the matter.

Kishore brought a piece of paper into the courtroom with “Sanatan dharma ka apmaan, nahi sahega Hindustan” (India will not tolerate the insult of Sanatan Dharma) written on it.

PM Modi Speaks To Gavai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned the attack and spoke to CJI B.R. Gavai. PM Modi shared a social media post and said, "Spoke to Chief Justice of India, Justice BR Gavai Ji. The attack on him earlier today in the Supreme Court premises has angered every Indian. There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society. It is utterly condemnable."

He further stated, "I appreciated the calm displayed by Justice Gavai in the face of such a situation. It highlights his commitment to values of justice and strengthening the spirit of our Constitution."

Police Statement

Police reportedly said that no action has been taken against the accused as the Supreme Court office did not seek any charges. His shoes and documents were also returned. The practising lawyer was later released and allowed to go home.