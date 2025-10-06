 No Case Filed After Shoe Attack Attempt At CJI BR Gavai In SC; Lawyer Released Without Charges: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNo Case Filed After Shoe Attack Attempt At CJI BR Gavai In SC; Lawyer Released Without Charges: Report

No Case Filed After Shoe Attack Attempt At CJI BR Gavai In SC; Lawyer Released Without Charges: Report

The lawyer was reportedly upset over the recent remarks over Khajuraho temples. However, the lawyer was reportedly released and no case was filed against him.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 10:41 PM IST
article-image
Chief Justice of India Justice B R Gavai | X @InstaBharat

New Delhi, October 6: A dramatic incident occurred inside the Supreme Court on Monday, where a lawyer attempted to attack Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai. There are reports that the lawyer who has been identified as Rakesh Kishore hurled shoe at the Chief Justice. The lawyer was reportedly upset over the recent remarks over Khajuraho temples. However, the lawyer was reportedly released and no case was filed against him.

Accused Released After Questioning

As per reports from Hindustan Times, Kishore was questioned for around three hours in connection with the matter and later released as no official complaint was filed by the Supreme Court office. No case was filed against the 70-year-old accused in connection with the matter.

Kishore brought a piece of paper into the courtroom with “Sanatan dharma ka apmaan, nahi sahega Hindustan” (India will not tolerate the insult of Sanatan Dharma) written on it.

FPJ Shorts
No Case Filed After Shoe Attack Attempt At CJI BR Gavai In SC; Lawyer Released Without Charges: Report
No Case Filed After Shoe Attack Attempt At CJI BR Gavai In SC; Lawyer Released Without Charges: Report
Mumbai News: BMC Extends Deadline For Expression Of Interest In Redevelopment Of 26 Slum Rehabilitation Projects
Mumbai News: BMC Extends Deadline For Expression Of Interest In Redevelopment Of 26 Slum Rehabilitation Projects
'No Need To Keep Dams If They Can’t Hold Water,' Says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee - VIDEO
'No Need To Keep Dams If They Can’t Hold Water,' Says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee - VIDEO
BMC Elections: 'Mahayuti to Launch Gen Z Internship Programme For Civic Governance,' Says Mumbai BJP President Ameet Satam
BMC Elections: 'Mahayuti to Launch Gen Z Internship Programme For Civic Governance,' Says Mumbai BJP President Ameet Satam

PM Modi Speaks To Gavai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned the attack and spoke to CJI B.R. Gavai. PM Modi shared a social media post and said, "Spoke to Chief Justice of India, Justice BR Gavai Ji. The attack on him earlier today in the Supreme Court premises has angered every Indian. There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society. It is utterly condemnable."

He further stated, "I appreciated the calm displayed by Justice Gavai in the face of such a situation. It highlights his commitment to values of justice and strengthening the spirit of our Constitution."

Read Also
‘Angered Every Indian’: PM Narendra Modi Speaks To CJI BR Gavai After Shoe Hurled At Him
article-image

Police Statement

Police reportedly said that no action has been taken against the accused as the Supreme Court office did not seek any charges. His shoes and documents were also returned. The practising lawyer was later released and allowed to go home.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

No Case Filed After Shoe Attack Attempt At CJI BR Gavai In SC; Lawyer Released Without Charges:...

No Case Filed After Shoe Attack Attempt At CJI BR Gavai In SC; Lawyer Released Without Charges:...

'No Need To Keep Dams If They Can’t Hold Water,' Says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee - VIDEO

'No Need To Keep Dams If They Can’t Hold Water,' Says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee - VIDEO

Zubeen Garg’s Death Case: SIT Probe Gains Momentum As Witness From Singapore Arrives

Zubeen Garg’s Death Case: SIT Probe Gains Momentum As Witness From Singapore Arrives

India, Qatar Discuss Steps To Strengthen Trade & Investment Ties

India, Qatar Discuss Steps To Strengthen Trade & Investment Ties

Mission Shakti 5.0: Yogi Adityanath Govt Launches ‘Maa Pateshwari Shakti Samvad’ In Gonda To...

Mission Shakti 5.0: Yogi Adityanath Govt Launches ‘Maa Pateshwari Shakti Samvad’ In Gonda To...