‘Angered Every Indian’: PM Narendra Modi Speaks To CJI BR Gavai After Shoe Hurled At Him

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reacted to the shoe hurled at Chief Justice Of India BR Gavai on Monday in the Supreme Court premises.
PM Modi took to X and said,"Spoke to Chief Justice of India, Justice BR Gavai Ji. The attack on him earlier today in the Supreme Court premises has angered every Indian. There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society. It is utterly condemnable."
"I appreciated the calm displayed by Justice Gavai in the face of such a situation. It highlights his commitment to values of justice and strengthening the spirit of our Constitution," he added.
(This is a developing story. More updates to follow)
FPJ Shorts
