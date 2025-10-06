Zubeen Garg’s Death Case: SIT Probe Gains Momentum As Witness From Singapore Arrives

Zubeen Garg |

Guwahati: In a development that could push forward the ongoing investigation into the mysterious death of beloved Assamese singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, Rup Kamal Kalita, a member of the Assam Association in Singapore, is set to arrive in Guwahati on Tuesday to cooperate with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police.

Announcing the update at a press conference in Dispur on Monday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Kalita had voluntarily reached out to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), expressing his willingness to assist in the probe.

“Tomorrow, one Assamese, Rup Kamal Kalita, will come. He called the CID and informed them that he wishes to cooperate. He decided on his own. I think others will also come one by one,” the Chief Minister said.

Zubeen Garg, known for his musical brilliance and passionate social activism, passed away under mysterious circumstances while in Singapore on September 19. His death sent shockwaves across Assam and the Assamese diaspora, sparking grief, speculation, and widespread demand for a transparent investigation.

The Chief Minister acknowledged that while several other Assamese nationals currently based in Singapore were also under the SIT’s radar, many were hesitant to travel to India.

“Some have said that the Singapore police have restricted them, others fear losing their jobs if they return. But one person—Rup Kamal—has shown courage and come forward. We believe others will follow,” Sarma said.

The investigation, he added, is being conducted in close coordination with Singapore authorities through the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) between the two countries.

“Our team is not required to go to Singapore. Under MLAT, Singapore Police will collect the necessary evidence and share it with us. No country allows foreign police to investigate on its soil—that would violate sovereignty. Our request is already with the Singapore authorities,” Sarma clarified.

The Chief Minister also urged the public to remain patient as the legal exchange of information takes its course.

“It is not about being hopeful or not. The request has been sent, and under the treaty, Singapore is bound to assist. We are waiting for that legal cooperation,” he said.

The government has identified nine individuals linked to the case who are currently in Singapore, and officials hope that all will eventually cooperate with the investigation.

“They are Assamese people too. There is fear, yes—but we will motivate them. One has come; others will follow,” Sarma noted.

The Chief Minister sharply criticised opposition leader Akhil Gogoi, accusing them of exploiting Garg’s death for political gain.

“We have never seen Akhil Gogoi attend Zubeen Garg’s events or express admiration for his music. Now he’s doing politics over the death of a legend. That’s the lowest form of politics,” Sarma remarked. “Their aim is not justice for Zubeen Garg, but to attack the government. Some people who never cared for Zubeen’s music are now using his name for votes.”

Sarma also defended Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was mentioned in an FIR filed by activists, calling the move baseless.

“They even filed an FIR against a Union Minister who never went to Singapore. This is not justice—it’s vendetta,” he said.

The Chief Minister concluded with a call for restraint and respect as the investigation continues. “Let the probe take its course. The people of Assam loved Zubeen Garg deeply. We owe him the truth—not politics,” he added.