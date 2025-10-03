Zubeen Garg Death: Bandmate Alleges Conspiracy, Claims Manager Siddharth Sharma Ignored Singer Frothing At Mouth During Yacht Incident

Popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg passed away on September 19 in Singapore. Earlier reports suggested that he died during a scuba diving incident; however, his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, clarified that he suffered a seizure while swimming at Lazarus Island, dismissing claims of a scuba-related accident. Recently, the Assam Police arrested North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and Garg's manager, Siddharth Sharma.

Shekhar Jyoti Goswami Alleges Conspiracy

Days after his demise, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, a band member, accused Siddharth and Shyamkanu of poisoning Zubeen. He also made shocking revelations, sharing how he saw Siddharth acting suspiciously in Singapore and alleging that the manager forcibly took control of the yacht, intentionally endangering the passengers.

Further, Shekhar told News18 that when Zubeen was reportedly frothing at the mouth and nose, Siddharth was allegedly heard shouting, "Jabo de, jabo de" (let him go).

Shekhar Accuses Siddharth Of Dismissing Zubeen's Critical Signs

The bandmate accused Siddharth of dismissing critical signs, such as frothing at the mouth, as mere 'acid reflux' instead of seeking immediate medical help, and witnesses believe this negligence drastically hastened Zubeen's death.

The witness claimed that Siddharth had instructed Tanmoy Phukan, who organised the private yacht party, not to arrange drinks, stating that he alone would provide them. Siddharth was also allegedly unable to give a satisfactory explanation for the liquor and women arranged for Zubeen before the singer fell ill.

Shekhar Believes Zubeen Garg’s Death Was No Accident

Shekhar revealed that Zubeen was an 'expert swimmer' and could not have drowned naturally, expressing his belief that the singer's death was not accidental. Additionally, he said that Siddharth had instructed him not to share any video footage of the yacht incident with anyone.

Zubeen Garg Last Rites

Zubeen was laid to rest with full state honours in Assam on Tuesday (September 23). Thousands of fans gathered at crematorium in Kamarkuchi Village in Sonapur to pay their last respects to the singer.