Zubeen Garg's Fan Breaks Down While Paying Final Tribute To Late Singer At His Guwahati Residence – VIDEO

The sudden death of popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has left the entire industry in shock, with Assam mourning the loss. On Sunday morning, September 21, his body arrived in Guwahati and was later brought to his residence, where family and close relatives paid their final tribute. Thousands of his fans had also gathered to offer their respects.

Zubeen Garg's Fan Breaks Down While Paying Tribute To Singer

Several heartbreaking visuals are going viral on social media. One clip shows Zubeen's female fans breaking down and crying inconsolably while offering floral tributes as his body was placed in a glass casket.

Check it out:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Zubeen Garg's Wife Garima Garg Gets Emotional

In another video, Zubeen's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, became emotional upon seeing her late husband’s body. She appeared inconsolable as tears streamed down her face, placing her hand on the casket while growing even more distressed. Garima was comforted by other women standing around her.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, he said: “More and more people wish to see our beloved Zubeen one last time, and we deeply understand these sentiments. Therefore, Bhogeswar Baruah Stadium will remain open throughout the night today for the public to pay their respects to Zubeen. Tomorrow also, the mortal remains of Zubeen will be kept at Sarusajai for people to offer their homage.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier today, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared that the mortal remains of Zubeen will be kept at Sarusajai, Guwahati, till Monday for fans to pay their respects.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, he said: "More and more people wish to see our beloved Zubeen one last time, and we deeply understand these sentiments. Therefore, Bhogeswar Baruah Stadium will remain open throughout the night today for the public to pay their respects to Zubeen. Tomorrow also, the mortal remains of Zubeen will be kept at Sarusajai for people to offer their homage."

Zubeen Garg tragically passed away on Friday in Singapore.