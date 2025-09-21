Zubeen Garg's Wife Garima Asks FIRs Against Manager Siddharth Sarma To Be Withdrawn: 'Allow Him To Be Part Of His Final Journey'- VIDEO

Photo Via Instagram

Popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg's sudden passing in a scuba diving accident in Singapore, where he had arrived to perform at the 4th North East India Festival, shocked the music industry. Following his death, multiple FIRs were filed against the festival's chief organiser, Shyam Kanu Mahanta, and Garg's manager, Siddhartha Sharma. In an emotional video, Zubeen's wife, Garima Garg, urged that the FIRs against Siddharth be withdrawn and that her husband’s last rites be allowed to proceed peacefully.

Garima Garg Appeals For Zubeen Garg's Peaceful Farewell

On Saturday, Garima, visibly breaking down in tears, folded her hands and appealed for peace. In a video message shared on Zubeen’s official Instagram, she recalled how his fans showered him with love and blessings during his lifetime, and expressed her hope that his final rites would be peaceful. She added that the police and state authorities were fully supporting them during this time.

Check it out:

Garima Garg Seeks FIRs Withdrawal Against Manager Siddharth

Reacting to the FIRs against Siddharth, Garima shared that his manager was like a brother to Zubeen from the start. "You all remember that in 2020, when Zubeen had that severe seizure, we had to take him to Mumbai for further treatment. During the lockdown, when everything was closed, Siddharth made sure we had food and supplies, and even brought Zubeen back from Mumbai by bus."

She further urged his fans to set aside all negative feelings towards Siddharth. "Whenever anyone criticised Siddharth, Zubeen always stood by him. I ask that you allow Siddharth to be part of Zubeen's final journey. Please, I urge everyone to put aside any negative feelings toward Siddharth. Tomorrow, I'll need my people around me, and I need Siddharth's support--without him, I won't be able to handle everything," Garima added.

Zubeen's mortal remains was brought back to Guwahati from Delhi on Sunday morning, September 21.