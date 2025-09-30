 Student Of The Year Actor Caught With 3.5 Kgs Of Cocaine At Chennai Airport: Report
A Bollywood actor, known for playing supporting roles, was caught at the Chennai airport with 3.5 kgs of Cocaine worth Rs. 35 crore in his luggage. He was travelling from Singapore and had hidden the drugs in the false bottom of his trolley. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 01:05 PM IST
A Bollywood actor, known for playing supporting roles in movies including Karan Johar's Student Of The Year, was caught at the Chennai airport with 3.5 kgs of Cocaine worth Rs. 35 crore in his luggage. According to a report in The Times of India, he was travelling from Singapore and had hidden the drugs in the false bottom of his luggage.

Reportedly, a joint team from Customs and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) stopped him at the airport. The actor's checked-in luggage was examined, and in the false bottom of his trolley, the officials found plastic pouches that had a white powdery substance in them. A drug test was done, and it was confirmed that it is cocaine.

During the investigation, it was revealed that he flew from Cambodia to Chennai via Singapore. Sources told TOI that the actor claimed he was handed the trolley bag in Cambodia by strangers and was told to hand it to a receiver at Chennai airport.

However, the officials believe that he was going to take the cocaine to Mumbai or Delhi.

Till now, the identity of the actor is not yet known. Student of the Year starred Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles, and it also featured many other actors in supporting and small roles.

