 'Cancel Netflix' Explained: Why Elon Musk Is Urging Subscribers To Quit The Streaming Platform? Know About The Controversy
Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 10:59 AM IST
article-image

Streaming platform Netflix is facing a wave of criticism and subscriber backlash following controversies over content of its kids' programming and comments by a former show creator. The hashtag #CancelNetflix has been trending on social media, with thousands reportedly cancelling their subscriptions.

What is the controversy?

The controversy began with the animated show Dead End: Paranormal Park, which aired on Netflix until its discontinuation in 2023. The show, aimed at children, follows Barney, a transgender boy, and Norma, an autistic Pakistani-American girl, as they work in a haunted theme park alongside a talking dog and a demon sidekick. While the show itself was popular with some viewers, critics argue that its LGBTQ+ themes were inappropriate for children.

The situation escalated after Hamish Steele, the show’s creator, resurfaced on social media for mocking the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, calling him a "nazi" in previous posts. Critics claim Netflix has continued to platform Steele’s work and has not distanced itself from his comments, leading to calls for boycotts.

Other Netflix kids' shows have also drawn scrutiny. Transformers: Earthspark and Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous were criticised by some viewers for promoting "woke" gender identity themes, including a scene in which two female characters kiss in the latter show.

Elon Musk calls for Netflix boycott

Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly known as Twitter), has actively joined the conversation. On Wednesday, he urged users to "Cancel Netflix" after Steele's posts about Kirk resurfaced.

Musk also referenced a company report showing increased hiring of non-white directors and lead actors, and suggested that the platform's focus on diversity was part of the issue for some critics.

Earlier, Musk reshared posts from users who said they were leaving Netflix because the company employed someone who celebrated Kirk’s death and produced pro-trans content for children, adding simply, "Same."

Amid all this, Netflix has continued to defend its programming choices, despite pressure from certain audiences.

