'Cancel Netflix' Explained: Why Elon Musk Is Urging Subscribers To Quit The Streaming Platform? Know About The Controversy

Streaming platform Netflix is facing a wave of criticism and subscriber backlash following controversies over content of its kids' programming and comments by a former show creator. The hashtag #CancelNetflix has been trending on social media, with thousands reportedly cancelling their subscriptions.

What is the controversy?

The controversy began with the animated show Dead End: Paranormal Park, which aired on Netflix until its discontinuation in 2023. The show, aimed at children, follows Barney, a transgender boy, and Norma, an autistic Pakistani-American girl, as they work in a haunted theme park alongside a talking dog and a demon sidekick. While the show itself was popular with some viewers, critics argue that its LGBTQ+ themes were inappropriate for children.

WOW. Transformers Earthspark, a KIDS' show on Netflix, is pushing woke gender identity propaganda on 7-YEAR-OLDS



Parents, beware of this show. pic.twitter.com/fXSSGsemtf — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 1, 2025

Absolutely disgusting!! Netflix is pushing woke Democrat gender ideology and “non-binary” propaganda onto kids.



My Protect Children’s Innocence Act makes it a felony to mutilate children’s bodies under the guise of so-called “gender-affirming care.”



No child should ever be a… https://t.co/bCWWHqtRku — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 1, 2025

The situation escalated after Hamish Steele, the show’s creator, resurfaced on social media for mocking the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, calling him a "nazi" in previous posts. Critics claim Netflix has continued to platform Steele’s work and has not distanced itself from his comments, leading to calls for boycotts.

NETFLIX SUBSCRIBERS FLEE OVER TRANSGENDER KIDS SHOW



Netflix is facing a fresh wave of backlash - and losing tens of thousands of subscribers - after refusing to act against Dead End: Paranormal Park creator Hamish Steele.



The animated show, aimed at kids, follows Barney, a… https://t.co/bbfnAjAEQp pic.twitter.com/43UWV2RqFZ — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 1, 2025

Other Netflix kids' shows have also drawn scrutiny. Transformers: Earthspark and Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous were criticised by some viewers for promoting "woke" gender identity themes, including a scene in which two female characters kiss in the latter show.

This is from a children’s cartoon on Netflix called Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.



Since when has something like this been considered appropriate for children?! pic.twitter.com/xPW7BIFNB0 — ‘Merican AF 🇺🇸 (@mericanaf7) October 1, 2025

Elon Musk calls for Netflix boycott

Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly known as Twitter), has actively joined the conversation. On Wednesday, he urged users to "Cancel Netflix" after Steele's posts about Kirk resurfaced.

Musk also referenced a company report showing increased hiring of non-white directors and lead actors, and suggested that the platform's focus on diversity was part of the issue for some critics.

Earlier, Musk reshared posts from users who said they were leaving Netflix because the company employed someone who celebrated Kirk’s death and produced pro-trans content for children, adding simply, "Same."

Amid all this, Netflix has continued to defend its programming choices, despite pressure from certain audiences.