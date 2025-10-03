OTT Releases This Week: Steve To Madharaasi, Check The List Of Films & Shows For The Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | October 03, 2025
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases have arrived. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on digital platforms, which are mentioned in the following slides:
Madharaasi is an action thriller film starring Sivakarthikeyan and Vidyut Jammwal in the lead roles. The film tells the story of resilience, justice, and emotional strength. The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Nayanthara's much-loved film Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food tells the story of a woman hailing from a lineage of Brahmin cooks who have been preparing meals for the Srirangam temple for many generations. It is streaming on JioHotstar
Steve is a heartfelt and dramatic narrative that follows the journey of a father navigating personal struggles, relationships, and self-discovery. It is streaming on Netflix
Games are meant to be enjoyed for entertainment. But what occurs when every decision you take suddenly carries real-life implications and everything is no longer as it appears? The Game: You Never Play Alone is streaming on Netflix
Genie, Make a Wish is a Korean drama that follows the story of a mysterious spirit, Genie, who returns to grant wishes to an emotionless woman. It is available for streaming on Netflix
The Lost Bus is a survival drama based on true events that unfold when a group of passengers is stranded in the middle of nowhere after their bus mysteriously goes off course. It is streaming on Apple TV+
Little Hearts is a romantic comedy film starring Mouli Tanuj Prasanth and Shivani Nagaram. The film follows Akhil, who aspires to be an IT engineer but does not pass his EAMCET exam. He enrolls in a coaching centre where he meets and becomes infatuated with Khatyayani. The film is streaming on ETV WIN
Thanks For Reading!