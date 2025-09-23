Wing Commander Alok Chandra Serves Legal Notice To Netflix & T-Series Over Defamatory Portrayal Of IAF Officer In Metro… In Dino | File Pic & X @taran_adarsh

Mumbai: Wing Commander Alok Chandra has served a legal notice to OTT platform Netflix and production house T-Series over the alleged defamatory portrayal of an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer in the film Metro… In Dino. The film features actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is shown creating a fraudulent dating profile by falsely representing himself as an IAF officer.

About The Legal Notice

According to the legal notice issued by advocates Prathamesh Gaikwad and Surabhi Sawant, the character portrayed by Tripathi is allegedly depicted downloading a dating application and impersonating an IAF officer, which the complainant says tarnishes the dignity of the armed forces.

Appeal to delete the portion of the film "Metro... In Dino , portraying an IAF wing commander in a very negative light, undermining the integrity and honour of the defence personnel. Might be an enemy country ploy to degrade IAF, which gained immense respect after Op Sindoor pic.twitter.com/wgUzNEEU33 — Wing Commander Dr. Alok Chandra (Retd) Professor (@aalokchandraa) September 19, 2025

“Alok Chandra is a veteran Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force, commissioned by the President of India on December 17, 1988. He has served the nation with distinction and continues to be an ex-serviceman. The respondents have produced, directed, and distributed a film titled Metro… In Dino (a romantic drama), which was released in Indian theatres on July 4, 2025, and later streamed on Netflix from August 29, 2025. The film contains a false impersonation of IAF officers, reducing the sacred uniform and rank of the Air Force to a tool for personal gratification and deception, thereby showing complete disregard for the values of honor, integrity, and service that define our armed forces,” the notice stated.

The notice thus says, “Our client, Wing Commander Alok Chandra (Retd.), has suffered severe and ongoing harm from the film’s portrayal: acute emotional distress (including depression, anxiety and psychological trauma) arising from the degradation of his cherished rank and service; social humiliation and ridicule within civilian life; professional defamation that has damaged his reputation and standing in both military and civilian circles; stress-related health complications such as elevated blood pressure and reported suicidal ideation; and exclusion and victimization within his social and professional networks. The harm is not limited to the individual — the film’s international distribution amplifies a false, demeaning image of Indian military personnel to millions of viewers, erodes public trust in the Indian Air Force and the armed forces more broadly, reinforces harmful cultural stereotypes through mass media, and dishonours the sacrifices of fallen comrades and their families.”

Alok Chandra has also sought a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for mental harassment, defamation and reputational damage.

In its reply, T-Series denied all allegations, stating: “Our clients deny the contentions, claims, and allegations made in the notice issued on behalf of Alok Chandra. Nothing stated therein shall be deemed admitted by our clients. Further, our clients reserve the right to issue a detailed reply in due course. They are in the process of evaluating the claims and allegations and shall respond accordingly. Our clients also call upon your client to abstain from initiating any legal proceedings or further action, failing which, our clients shall defend themselves at your client’s sole cost, risk, and consequences.”

Meanwhile, FPJ reached out to Netflix for a comment on Saturday, but the platform has not yet responded.