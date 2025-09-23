Vishal Jethwa Gets Emotional While Posing For Paps At Homebound Screening, Mother Consoles Him On Red Carpet - VIDEO

Actor Vishal Jethwa, known for his powerful performances on screen, had an emotional moment on Monday evening (September 22) during the special screening of his upcoming film Homebound in Mumbai. The event, attended by the film’s cast, crew, and several celebrities, turned poignant when Vishal broke down while posing for photographers on the red carpet.

In a video that has since gone viral, Vishal was seen wiping away tears as cameras flashed around him. His mother rushed to his side to console him, while someone from the team offered him water.

Regaining composure, the actor then posed with his mother and family members, visibly moved by the overwhelming occasion. At one point, he was even heard telling the paparazzi, "Abhi khushi khushi lena hai, solo le lo," asking them to capture his photos with a smile.

Take a look at his now-viral video here:

For the evening, Vishal opted for a regal look, donning a black velvet bandhgala jacket adorned with sleek metallic buttons. The standout detail of his attire was the delicate floral and bird embroidery along the lower half of the jacket.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. The story follows two childhood friends from a small village in North India, united by their dream of becoming police officers - a profession they believe will bring them long-denied respect and dignity.

Homebound has already created ripples globally. It premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, where it received a nine-minute standing ovation, and was later showcased at the Toronto International Film Festival under the Gala Presentation category.

Adding to its accolades, the film has been selected as India's official entry for the 2026 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

Produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, the film is slated for a theatrical release on September 26. Speaking earlier about the project, director Neeraj Ghaywan described it as "a deeply personal story about friendship, dignity, and survival… about people who are often unseen, and the quiet strength they carry in a world that rarely pauses for them."