Zubeen Garg Funeral: Singer's Wife Brings Their Dogs Near His Coffin For Final Goodbye; Assam CM Shares Heartbreaking Video

In an emotional moment ahead of his funeral, singer Zubeen Garg's wife brought their dogs to his coffin for a final goodbye. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a video of the touching gesture on social media on Monday. Zubeen passed away in Singapore on September 19, leaving fans and the nation in shock. He was laid to rest on Tuesday in Guwahati.

On X, Assam CM shared a video in which Zubeen wife is seen bringing their four pet dogs near the singer's coffin.

"It is often said that dogs are a man's best friend, and if dogs love you, you are a great man. For Iko, Diya, Rambo & Maya, Zubeen was their family, and today as they bid a final farewell, they must have felt the same emotions which we are feeling now – heartbroken."

The celebrated singer had travelled to Singapore to attend the Northeast India Festival. According to festival organisers, he experienced breathing difficulties while scuba diving, leading to his untimely demise.

His mortal remains were flown to Delhi and then transported to Assam on a commercial flight, arriving in Guwahati on Sunday morning. Thousands of fans gathered to pay their last respects, with several heart-wrenching visuals circulating on social media, capturing the collective grief of a nation mourning the loss of one of its most beloved voices.

Zubeen Garg was laid to rest on September 23, leaving behind an indelible legacy in the music industry and in the hearts of his fans.

Zubeen Garg's post-mortem report

Amid allegations of foul play in the death of the singer, Assam CM announced that a fresh post-mortem would be conducted as part of the ongoing investigation.

The autopsy was scheduled to take place on Tuesday morning at Guwahati Medical College, under the supervision of a team from AIIMS Guwahati. He added that the family has given their consent for the process.

The autopsy is being conducted in response to public demand and to ensure transparency in the investigation, CM Sarma said.