Awez Darbar Finally Breaks Silence on Cheating Allegations: Nagma Told Me...

YouTube

After his eviction from Bigg Boss 19, choreographer and content creator Awez Darbar has finally opened up about the storm of infidelity allegations that followed him inside the house. Contestants Baseer Ali and Amaal Mallik accused Awez of cheating on his long-time partner, Nagma Mirajkar, and Actress Shubhi Joshi, outside the house, claimed to have dated him. Now, in an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Awez has clarified his stand, defended his relationship, and addressed every controversy with unfiltered honesty.

Talking about Baseer & Amaal's cheating allegations against him, Awez said, “I went and told Baseer that if you don’t know whether what the third party told you is true or not, then how can you say all this on national television? Then he himself admitted that the same person had spoken things about him on another show, and when he asked her for clarification, she blocked him. So if Baseer is admitting that the girl blocked him when he asked for clarity, then how can he believe her?"

Awez further said, "Baseer also got guilty because he knew what he had spoken about me were lies. That is exactly why he said sorry. Otherwise, a person like Baseer would never apologize. His claims got nullified because Nagma had heard those allegations herself, and she did not react because we weren’t even dating at that time. Baseer feared that if I revealed what I knew about him, he would be in trouble. I have kept quiet until now because he apologized. But I want to tell his PR team that if any more fake narrative is set from Baseer’s side, I will speak out and not keep my mouth shut. There’s a limit to everything.”

Awez also revealed what Nagma told him after his exit from Bigg Boss 19. "She told me 'these people are mad, don’t they realize what they’re saying? How can they take a conversation about one thing and twist it into another?' This conversation even happened in front of Salman sir, where I said that I was on a ‘trial period.’ It was about the fact that for nine years of trauma, I didn’t want to date or get married. In between, for one year, Nagma and I did not even talk. Later, I called her and said, ‘Now I miss you, because I remember you in everything. I want to go ahead, I want to marry you.’ She initially said no many times. Then one day she said, ‘You are on a trial period.’ I said okay, whatever it is, I accept it. We even spoke about this in front of Salman sir. So what is wrong here? Even if I had a past, what’s wrong with that? If I did date anyone before, I was single then. But I never did. I am still saying the same thing: I have never dated anyone, no one. I stand by my words."

Awez avoided taking Shubhi's name and said, "I don’t want to drag anyone’s name or spoil anyone’s life by talking about them. That’s why I’ve stayed quiet about Baseer too. So I will just end it here. I am happy with Nagma. You figure out your life, I will figure out mine. Just don't ask the makers to take you inside the Bigg Boss house as a wildcard contestant.”