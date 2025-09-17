 Bigg Boss 19: 'Bail Buddhi Ki Aulaad?', Gauahar Khan Slams Amaal Mallik For Using Abusive Language In The Reality Show
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 19: 'Bail Buddhi Ki Aulaad?', Gauahar Khan Slams Amaal Mallik For Using Abusive Language In The Reality Show

Bigg Boss 19: 'Bail Buddhi Ki Aulaad?', Gauahar Khan Slams Amaal Mallik For Using Abusive Language In The Reality Show

Gauahar Khan welcomed her second child, a baby boy, on September 1, 2025. But she is watching Bigg Boss season 19, and actively tweets about her opinions on the show. On Wednesday, she tweeted about Amaal Mallik's abusive language. She wrote, "Amaal should pay attention to the legacy he comes from that he claims so , kisi ke baap ko peeth peeche gaali dena bhi , gaali dena hota hai (sic)."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Gauahar Khan / Amaal Mallik

Amaal Mallik is the captain in the Bigg Boss 19 house this week. Under his captaincy, many fights and arguments have taken place. Whenever Amaal is angry, he starts using abusive language, and on Wednesday, Gauahar Khan took to X to slam him for the language that he uses in the house.

Gauahar tweeted, "Amaal should pay attention to the legacy he comes from that he claims so , kisi ke baap ko peeth peeche gaali dena bhi , gaali dena hota hai . Bail buddhi ki aulaad ??????? Really low . Ya phir ye bhi hawa mein gaali bolke dil ko dilaasa diya . I hope he gets pulled up for this language on wkw! #bb19." Check out the tweet below...

Whenever someone tells Amaal not to give curse words, he says, 'main toh hawa mein de raha tha'.

Read Also
'Hope Being 61 Still Makes You Eligible For Criticism:' Gauahar Khan SLAMS Kunickaa Sadanand For...
article-image

Netizens React To Gauahar Khan's Tweet

FPJ Shorts
World Athletics Championship 2025: Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For The Finals On His 1st Attempt
World Athletics Championship 2025: Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For The Finals On His 1st Attempt
Pune To Host Citywide Women’s Health Camps Under ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar’
Pune To Host Citywide Women’s Health Camps Under ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar’
Bihar Farmers Extend Birthday Wishes To PM Modi, Hail Makhana Board As A Game-Changer - Video
Bihar Farmers Extend Birthday Wishes To PM Modi, Hail Makhana Board As A Game-Changer - Video
Irfan Pathan Responds To Mohammad Yousaf With One-Word Tweet After His Recent Social Media Post
Irfan Pathan Responds To Mohammad Yousaf With One-Word Tweet After His Recent Social Media Post

While some netizens are supporting Gauahar, some are trolling her. A netizen tweeted, "Its too spiteful gauhar sab gali deta hai and he never once claimed his legacy. You are such an trash woman (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Exactly! He is Letting down whole Mallik Family also with him😶 Also,he has completely Surpassed #FarhanaBhatt in all the Abuses & languages used. Want @BeingSalmanKhan to Bash him Hard as required for the show. Can't tolerate this (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Aap bhi kuch kam nehi thi Maam aapni session ko yaad kijiye wo Malik family se ha to kya wo Bigg Boss me chupchaap betha rahe Kuch na kare samne wala bolega wo bhi bolega bas galt kaam na kare Target karni ha to logic rakhiye kuch bhi hawa me aap bhi bol rehi ho fir to (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Read Also
Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar Blessed With Baby Boy; Swara Bhasker, Ayesha Khan & Others Congratulate
article-image

On Tuesday, Bigg Boss told the contestants to take two names they want to nominate, and later he revealed that some of them had broken the rule of the house by discussing nominations. Now, it will be interesting to see what will happen in today's episode.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 19: 'Bail Buddhi Ki Aulaad?', Gauahar Khan Slams Amaal Mallik For Using Abusive Language...

Bigg Boss 19: 'Bail Buddhi Ki Aulaad?', Gauahar Khan Slams Amaal Mallik For Using Abusive Language...

Ashish Kapoor Breaks Silence After Arrest In Rape Case: 'Truth Will Always Prevail, Have Full Faith...

Ashish Kapoor Breaks Silence After Arrest In Rape Case: 'Truth Will Always Prevail, Have Full Faith...

Swiped OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Bumble-Founder Whitney Wolfe Herd's Biopic In India?

Swiped OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Bumble-Founder Whitney Wolfe Herd's Biopic In India?

'He Would Bang His Head On The Wall': Prahlad Kakkar On Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Breakup

'He Would Bang His Head On The Wall': Prahlad Kakkar On Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Breakup

Priyanka Chopra Shares Mushy Photos With Nick Jonas On His 33rd Birthday

Priyanka Chopra Shares Mushy Photos With Nick Jonas On His 33rd Birthday