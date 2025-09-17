Bigg Boss 19: 'Bail Buddhi Ki Aulaad?', Gauahar Khan Slams Amaal Mallik For Using Abusive Language In The Reality Show

Instagram: Gauahar Khan / Amaal Mallik

Amaal Mallik is the captain in the Bigg Boss 19 house this week. Under his captaincy, many fights and arguments have taken place. Whenever Amaal is angry, he starts using abusive language, and on Wednesday, Gauahar Khan took to X to slam him for the language that he uses in the house.

Gauahar tweeted, "Amaal should pay attention to the legacy he comes from that he claims so , kisi ke baap ko peeth peeche gaali dena bhi , gaali dena hota hai . Bail buddhi ki aulaad ??????? Really low . Ya phir ye bhi hawa mein gaali bolke dil ko dilaasa diya . I hope he gets pulled up for this language on wkw! #bb19." Check out the tweet below...

Whenever someone tells Amaal not to give curse words, he says, 'main toh hawa mein de raha tha'.

Netizens React To Gauahar Khan's Tweet

While some netizens are supporting Gauahar, some are trolling her. A netizen tweeted, "Its too spiteful gauhar sab gali deta hai and he never once claimed his legacy. You are such an trash woman (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Exactly! He is Letting down whole Mallik Family also with him😶 Also,he has completely Surpassed #FarhanaBhatt in all the Abuses & languages used. Want @BeingSalmanKhan to Bash him Hard as required for the show. Can't tolerate this (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Aap bhi kuch kam nehi thi Maam aapni session ko yaad kijiye wo Malik family se ha to kya wo Bigg Boss me chupchaap betha rahe Kuch na kare samne wala bolega wo bhi bolega bas galt kaam na kare Target karni ha to logic rakhiye kuch bhi hawa me aap bhi bol rehi ho fir to (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

On Tuesday, Bigg Boss told the contestants to take two names they want to nominate, and later he revealed that some of them had broken the rule of the house by discussing nominations. Now, it will be interesting to see what will happen in today's episode.