 Kantara Chapter 1 Trailer: 'Big Letdown', 'Mind-Blowing'; Rishab Shetty Starrer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens
Kantara Chapter 1 Trailer: 'Big Letdown', 'Mind-Blowing'; Rishab Shetty Starrer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

The much-awaited trailer of Kantara Chapter 1 was released on Monday, September 22, 2025. The film stars Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in the lead roles. Well, the trailer has received mixed responses from netizens. While some people have loved it, some feel it is an average trailer.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 03:38 PM IST
article-image
YouTube: Kantara Chapter 1 Trailer

Kantara Chapter 1 is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. It is a prequel to Kantara, which was released in 2022. Everyone was eagerly waiting for the trailer of Kantara Chapter 1, and on Monday, the makers unveiled the trailer.

The Hindi trailer of the film was launched by Hrithik Roshan on social media. The War 2 actor tweeted, "कुछ कहानियाँ सिर्फ सुनाई नहीं जातीं, जी जाती हैं। Some stories aren’t just told, they are experienced. Proud to unveil the Hindi Trailer of #KantaraChapter1, a film where folklore, faith & fury collide (sic)."

Netizens React To Kantara Chapter 1 Trailer

The trailer of Kantara Chapter 1 has received mixed responses from netizens. While some have loved it, some feel that the trailer is average.

A netizen tweeted, "#KantaraChapter1Trailer is a big let down. The expectations were quiet high but it didn't connect and didn't look or feel convincing at all. @shetty_rishab probably overdone himself in this. Hopefully the film turns out to be a blockbuster when it comes out but definitely expected more.. (sic)"

Another X user wrote, "Mindblowing, fantastic.. #Kantara is going to be huge blockbuster @shetty_rishab #KantaraChapter1Trailer (sic)." One netizen tweeted, "What a big let down!!! #KantaraChapter1Trailer (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

article-image

Kantara Chapter 1 Release Date

Kantara Chapter 1 is originally a Kannada from but it will be dubbed and released in multiple languages, including Hindi. The movie is slated to release on October 2, 2025.

The movie, which is written and directed by Rishab Shetty, won't get a solo release in the Hindi market. It will clash with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which stars Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rohti Saraf.

So, it will be interesting to see which movie will win the box office race.

