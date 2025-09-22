 Kantara Chapter 1 Trailer: Makers Of Rishab Shetty's Film Give A Glimpse Of Action, Folklore & A Hero Rising Against Evil
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKantara Chapter 1 Trailer: Makers Of Rishab Shetty's Film Give A Glimpse Of Action, Folklore & A Hero Rising Against Evil

Kantara Chapter 1 Trailer: Makers Of Rishab Shetty's Film Give A Glimpse Of Action, Folklore & A Hero Rising Against Evil

The trailer of Kantara Chapter 1 introduces Rishab Shetty as a warrior tasked with protecting villagers from a tyrannical ruler, played by Gulshan Devaiah. According to the trailer, a legend among the villagers foretells the arrival of a Rishab's messenger whenever evil threatens humanity, positioning Shetty’s character as the protector of the oppressed

Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 01:34 PM IST
article-image

The buzz around Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 has reached a new high with the release of its much-awaited trailer. Following the success of Kantara in 2022, audiences have been anticipating the prequel, and the trailer has now given fans their first glimpse into the world of the film.

Produced by Hombale Films, the trailer runs for two minutes and 53 seconds, highlighting a mix of action, drama, and suspense while keeping key plot details under wraps.

The video introduces Rishab Shetty as a warrior tasked with protecting villagers from a tyrannical ruler, played by Gulshan Devaiah. According to the trailer, a legend among the villagers foretells the arrival of a Rishab's messenger whenever evil threatens humanity, positioning Shetty’s character as the protector of the oppressed.

While the trailer maintains an air of mystery, it also showcases high-octane action sequences and a glimpse into the scale of the film.

FPJ Shorts
Tamil Nadu Milk Cooperative Aavin Yet To Pass On GST Benefit As Rivals Slash Prices
Tamil Nadu Milk Cooperative Aavin Yet To Pass On GST Benefit As Rivals Slash Prices
Zubeen Garg & Garima Saikia Love Story Was No Less Than A Bollywood Movie Script
Zubeen Garg & Garima Saikia Love Story Was No Less Than A Bollywood Movie Script
Kolkata Police Constable Jyotish Debnath Dies In Road Accident Outside Eco Park, Two Injured
Kolkata Police Constable Jyotish Debnath Dies In Road Accident Outside Eco Park, Two Injured
PM Modi Criticises Congress For Ignoring Northeast, Lays Foundation Stones For ₹5,100 Crore Projects
PM Modi Criticises Congress For Ignoring Northeast, Lays Foundation Stones For ₹5,100 Crore Projects

The trailer also gives a glimpse of the film’s strong cultural and folkloric elements. It hints at a story that intertwines faith, mythology, and heroism. Visuals from the trailer suggest a grand, immersive cinematic experience, with Rishab at the center of the narrative conflict.

Hombale Films has reportedly coordinated an elaborate war sequence involving over 500 skilled fighters and 3,000 extras, shot across a sprawling 25-acre rugged terrain over 45–50 days. The sequence, designed with national and international specialists, stands out as one of the most ambitious in recent Indian cinema.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is slated for a worldwide release on October 2, and will be available in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English. The multilingual release aims to reach a wide audience.

With the trailer now out, curiosity and discussions around the film are at an all-time high. While much about the plot remains undisclosed, the trailer has successfully set the tone for what promises to be one of 2025’s most talked-about releases.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kantara Chapter 1 Trailer: Makers Of Rishab Shetty's Film Give A Glimpse Of Action, Folklore & A...

Kantara Chapter 1 Trailer: Makers Of Rishab Shetty's Film Give A Glimpse Of Action, Folklore & A...

Bhumi Pednekar Seeks Blessings At Jammu Temple On Navratri Day 1 (PHOTOS)

Bhumi Pednekar Seeks Blessings At Jammu Temple On Navratri Day 1 (PHOTOS)

Actress Radhika Sarathkumar Breaks Down At Mother Geetha Radha's Funeral In Chennai; Heartbreaking...

Actress Radhika Sarathkumar Breaks Down At Mother Geetha Radha's Funeral In Chennai; Heartbreaking...

Raghav Juyal Reveals He Cried For Real During Viral Scene With Emraan Hashmi In Ba***ds Of...

Raghav Juyal Reveals He Cried For Real During Viral Scene With Emraan Hashmi In Ba***ds Of...

Akshay Kumar Takes Shot At Corporate Bookings As Jolly LLB 3 Earns Over ₹53 Crore In 3 Days:...

Akshay Kumar Takes Shot At Corporate Bookings As Jolly LLB 3 Earns Over ₹53 Crore In 3 Days:...