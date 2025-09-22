Kantara Chapter 1 Trailer: Makers Of Rishab Shetty's Film Give A Glimpse Of Action, Folklore & A Hero Rising Against Evil

The buzz around Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 has reached a new high with the release of its much-awaited trailer. Following the success of Kantara in 2022, audiences have been anticipating the prequel, and the trailer has now given fans their first glimpse into the world of the film.

Produced by Hombale Films, the trailer runs for two minutes and 53 seconds, highlighting a mix of action, drama, and suspense while keeping key plot details under wraps.

The video introduces Rishab Shetty as a warrior tasked with protecting villagers from a tyrannical ruler, played by Gulshan Devaiah. According to the trailer, a legend among the villagers foretells the arrival of a Rishab's messenger whenever evil threatens humanity, positioning Shetty’s character as the protector of the oppressed.

While the trailer maintains an air of mystery, it also showcases high-octane action sequences and a glimpse into the scale of the film.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of the film’s strong cultural and folkloric elements. It hints at a story that intertwines faith, mythology, and heroism. Visuals from the trailer suggest a grand, immersive cinematic experience, with Rishab at the center of the narrative conflict.

Hombale Films has reportedly coordinated an elaborate war sequence involving over 500 skilled fighters and 3,000 extras, shot across a sprawling 25-acre rugged terrain over 45–50 days. The sequence, designed with national and international specialists, stands out as one of the most ambitious in recent Indian cinema.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is slated for a worldwide release on October 2, and will be available in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English. The multilingual release aims to reach a wide audience.

With the trailer now out, curiosity and discussions around the film are at an all-time high. While much about the plot remains undisclosed, the trailer has successfully set the tone for what promises to be one of 2025’s most talked-about releases.