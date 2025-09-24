'Dhajjiyan Uda Ke Rakh Di ITV Ne': Netizens Slam Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 For Its Current Track

Jio Hotstar

If you are watching Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2, you would know that currently the track focuses on Pari and how she is manipulating the whole Virani family by telling lies about Ajay and her family. But, Tulsi knows the truth, and she is against Pari.

On Tuesday's episode, it was shown that Mihir pushes Tulsi, and leaves the house. He goes to office and Pari calls Noina, and tells her that she should go there and be with her father. Well, the audience is not happy with this track, and they are slamming the makers.

A netizen tweeted, "I don't know how twisted someone's mind can be to write a daughter planning her father to cheat on her mother. This is just gross😐. Adopted kids ki image ki toh dhajjiyan uda ke rakh di ITV ne #kyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Most progressive show and Best ML of ITV? 🥹 ML pushes his wife, shouts at her in front of whole family, almost slapped her, doesn't even believe her words and FL still can't take a stand for her just makes sad faces and then follows him to sort out their issues (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Hello @balajimotionpic / @EktaaRKapoor , What non-sense story/plot is being played in #kyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi2. Please improve same. WHAT ARE YOU TRYING TO SHOW/TEACH THE SOCIETY ? UTTER RUBBISH !!! FYI, CC: @MIB_India , @nch1915 (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 TRP

In Week 36, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 was at number 2. The TRP of the show was 2.0. It will be interesting to see what TRP the show will get in Week 37.

Will Kyunki Saas Bhi kabhi Bahu 2 ever beat Anupamaa? Let's wait and watch!