 TV Actress Roopal Tyagi Gets Dream Proposal From Boyfriend Nomish Bhardwaj In Goa, Couple To Get Married In December – PHOTOS
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTV Actress Roopal Tyagi Gets Dream Proposal From Boyfriend Nomish Bhardwaj In Goa, Couple To Get Married In December – PHOTOS

TV Actress Roopal Tyagi Gets Dream Proposal From Boyfriend Nomish Bhardwaj In Goa, Couple To Get Married In December – PHOTOS

Television actress Roopal Tyagi, best known as Gunjan from Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, is officially engaged to boyfriend Nomish Bhardwaj. Sharing dreamy Goa proposal photos on Sunday, she wrote, "Just us… just right! YES.. Forever." Roopal revealed they met through mutual friends and instantly connected. The couple will tie the knot on December 5, with a reception on December 8.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 08:08 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Television actress Roopal Tyagi, best known for playing Gunjan in the serial Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, is officially engaged! The actress took to her social media handle to share dreamy photos from her proposal by boyfriend Nomish Bhardwaj. The proposal took place in Goa, and Roopal even confirmed that she will be tying the knot in December 2025.

Roopal Tyagi Announces Engagement To Boyfriend Nomish Bhardwaj

The actress shared the photos on her Instagram handle on Sunday, November 16 and wrote, "Just us… just right! YES.. Forever." In the pictures, Roopal was seen wearing a red backless dress, while her fiancé was seen in a printed shirt.

Check out the photos:

FPJ Shorts
Ranji Trophy 2025: Akhil Herwadkar Shines On Mumbai Return
Ranji Trophy 2025: Akhil Herwadkar Shines On Mumbai Return
Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis' Advice For Congress After Bihar Debacle: 'Reconnect With People, Vote Theft Claims Without Proof Will Lead To More Defeats'
Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis' Advice For Congress After Bihar Debacle: 'Reconnect With People, Vote Theft Claims Without Proof Will Lead To More Defeats'
Gym Nap Gone Viral: Woman Accidentally Dozes Off For Hours While Gymming, Members Show Unexpected Kindness
Gym Nap Gone Viral: Woman Accidentally Dozes Off For Hours While Gymming, Members Show Unexpected Kindness
EAM S Jaishankar Meets Qatar PM In Doha, Reviews Key Areas Of Strategic Partnership
EAM S Jaishankar Meets Qatar PM In Doha, Reviews Key Areas Of Strategic Partnership
Read Also
'Completely Shaken': TV Actress Roopal Tyagi Escapes LA Wildfires, Recalls Seeing Smoke From Her...
article-image

Talking about how they met, Roopal told Times Now that Nomish, who is from Mumbai and works in Los Angeles, came into her life through mutual friends. She added, "What was strange at that time was the minute we met, it felt like 'From day one, Oh my God! This is the person'. Which, to me, I never thought could actually happen to someone. It felt like it was just in the movies or something, but it was really beautiful."

The actress shared that she is getting married on the 5th of December, and the reception will be held on the 8th. She added that she never had a dream wedding planned and had never imagined anything like that in her mind.

Roopal shared that her wedding with Nomish will be 'cute, simple, personalised, and traditional.' She added that the only thing she was very particular about was having all the rituals and personal touches.

Therefore, the wedding will be a small ceremony, but they will be inviting everyone for the reception, which will be held at the Navy Area, US Club.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TV Actress Roopal Tyagi Gets Dream Proposal From Boyfriend Nomish Bhardwaj In Goa, Couple To Get...

TV Actress Roopal Tyagi Gets Dream Proposal From Boyfriend Nomish Bhardwaj In Goa, Couple To Get...

Ajay Devgn Recalls Horrifying Skydiving Training Incident In US, Says He Saw A Man Fall To Death:...

Ajay Devgn Recalls Horrifying Skydiving Training Incident In US, Says He Saw A Man Fall To Death:...

'Bade Logon Ke Saath...': Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Excitement As He Shares Billboards With...

'Bade Logon Ke Saath...': Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Excitement As He Shares Billboards With...

'Please Be Careful': Aditi Rao Hydari Warns Fans About Imposter Using Her Identity On WhatsApp To...

'Please Be Careful': Aditi Rao Hydari Warns Fans About Imposter Using Her Identity On WhatsApp To...

Farah Khan Admits She's 'Bit Scared' Of Huma Qureshi After Watching Her In Delhi Crime S3: 'Will Be...

Farah Khan Admits She's 'Bit Scared' Of Huma Qureshi After Watching Her In Delhi Crime S3: 'Will Be...