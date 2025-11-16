TV Actress Roopal Tyagi Gets Dream Proposal From Boyfriend Nomish Bhardwaj In Goa, Couple To Get Married In December – PHOTOS

Photo Via Instagram

Television actress Roopal Tyagi, best known for playing Gunjan in the serial Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, is officially engaged! The actress took to her social media handle to share dreamy photos from her proposal by boyfriend Nomish Bhardwaj. The proposal took place in Goa, and Roopal even confirmed that she will be tying the knot in December 2025.

Roopal Tyagi Announces Engagement To Boyfriend Nomish Bhardwaj

The actress shared the photos on her Instagram handle on Sunday, November 16 and wrote, "Just us… just right! YES.. Forever." In the pictures, Roopal was seen wearing a red backless dress, while her fiancé was seen in a printed shirt.

Talking about how they met, Roopal told Times Now that Nomish, who is from Mumbai and works in Los Angeles, came into her life through mutual friends. She added, "What was strange at that time was the minute we met, it felt like 'From day one, Oh my God! This is the person'. Which, to me, I never thought could actually happen to someone. It felt like it was just in the movies or something, but it was really beautiful."

The actress shared that she is getting married on the 5th of December, and the reception will be held on the 8th. She added that she never had a dream wedding planned and had never imagined anything like that in her mind.

Roopal shared that her wedding with Nomish will be 'cute, simple, personalised, and traditional.' She added that the only thing she was very particular about was having all the rituals and personal touches.

Therefore, the wedding will be a small ceremony, but they will be inviting everyone for the reception, which will be held at the Navy Area, US Club.