'This Is Disgusting': Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 LEAK Shows 'Drunk' Mihir Hugging Noina, Netizens Slam Makers For 'Ruining' Show

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is currently witnessing high drama as Angad recently escaped his own wedding with Mitali, abandoning her at the mandap to secretly marry Vrinda in a temple and Mihir learns about it through the news, leaving him disappointed.

Amid this chaos, viewers are bracing for an even bigger twist after a leaked photo from the sets of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 went viral. The image, shows Mihir, seemingly drunk, hugging Noina, sparking speculation about a major turn in the storyline. Based on the outfits worn by the two, which resemble those from Angad's wedding track, it appears that this controversial scene will air very soon.

Check it out:

Here's how netizens reacted:

Soon after the photo was shared on Reddit, netizens expressed their disappointment, slamming the makers for ruining the show and tarnishing its legacy. Several viewers stated that this time, Tulsi should not forgive Mihir for cheating on her with Noina, just as he had previously cheated on Tulsi with Mandira.

A user commented, "How is he drunk whenever this happens? And his character is shit this season." Another comment read, "Ye Mihir kitna bada red flag hai."

"This is disgusting," another user commented.

A third comment read, "This is embarrassing and that’s how the ruined the legacy of the show smh." "Idk how tf the makers can show someone being this delusional... Like dude she's a business woman who r mostly practical wtf r y'all showing her like this... Ok i get it love does make people blind but Mihir is not the one for whom a woman will ruin her ethics," read another comment.

Meanwhile, during Noina and Mihir's business trip to the US, she confessed her feelings for him after intoxicating him by spiking his drink.