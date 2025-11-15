Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 15: Angad Marries Vrinda, Mihir Shocked After Seeing Their Wedding On The News

The episode begins with Tulsi getting the shock of her life when she sees Mitali, in her bridal outfit, walking towards the mandap to marry Angad. Worried, Tulsi asks Ritik about Angad’s whereabouts, as he is nowhere to be seen. Ritik says that he might be in his room. Tulsi goes to check, but is unable to find him there either. Meanwhile, Angad leaves Shantiniketan in his car.

Tulsi, anxious about Angad, tells Ritik everything about Mitali’s lies and how Angad and Vrinda love each other. Ritik then notices Angad’s car is missing and assumes that he has run away from his wedding.

Angad goes to meet Vrinda and tells her how Mitali betrayed him again, sharing how she is sitting in the mandap to marry him. He explains that he ran away from his wedding for her. Angad tells Vrinda that he cannot marry Mitali because he loves her deeply. He expresses that he wishes to marry her and spend his life only with her, and he proposes to her. He also warns her that henceforth he may not be a Virani and may lose his wealth since he is refusing to marry Mitali.

Vrinda responds that his heart is the greatest wealth, but adds that Tulsi had said Mitali would never accept the breakup, and if that is true, there would be no point in their relationship. Angad urges her not to deny his proposal, saying that even if she does, he would refuse to marry Mitali and run away from the city; all he wants is to marry her, or else he would die. Vrinda finally accepts his proposal.

Angad tells Vrinda that they will get married in a temple right away, as it is an auspicious time, and that only the bride has changed, leaving Vrinda shocked by his sudden decision.

Tulsi, in shock, says that Angad cannot run away and declares that she will go find him and bring him back. Vrinda’s mother, Malti, calls her friend, whose son works in a newspaper, asking him to bring his camera crew to the temple, informing him that Angad is marrying her daughter.

Tulsi visits Vrinda's home in search of Angad, and Vrinda’s sister-in-law reveals that they have gone to the temple.

At the temple, Angad and Vrinda take the pheras. Tulsi arrives to find them getting married, while the media questions her. Meanwhile, back in Shantiniketan, the family is stressed, unable to locate Angad or Tulsi.

As Tulsi tries to stop Angad from marrying Vrinda, he has already applied sindoor on Vrinda’s forehead. Mihir receives news of Angad’s marriage through the media and is shocked, especially when the news reveals that Tulsi was also part of the wedding.