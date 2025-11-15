Gujarati Actress Niilam Paanchal Misses Train To Mumbai After Cab Driver Misbehaves & Abuses Her: 'He Threatened to Drop Me Midway'

Photo Via Instagram

Gujarati film actress and national and state award winner Niilam Paanchal recently revealed that she missed her train to Mumbai on Friday due to a cab driver who allegedly misbehaved, drove unusually slowly, and took a detour that was not shown on the navigation map. Niilam quickly tweeted on her X handle, alarming the police and tagging the Gujarat and Ahmedabad city police.

Gujarati Actress Niilam Paanchal Misses Train After Cab Driver Misbehaves

The actress was travelling from Bodakdev to Kalupur railway station to catch the 2:50 pm Mumbai-bound Shatabdi Express. She boarded her cab at 2 pm after the app estimated a 30-minute travel time, but the ride quickly turned scary. "Right from the beginning, he was non-cooperative," Paanchal told TOI.

Further, Niilam said the driver didn’t help with her luggage, told her to keep it next to her on the back seat, and drove very slowly at about 30 km/h.

When she asked the driver about the detour and slow driving, he ignored the map and said there was heavy traffic. As the delay went on, he became more angry. "Near Commerce College, when I asked him to drive faster, he threatened to drop me midway," she said.

The actress said the cab driver abused her, and she was scared she might be left alone. She stayed quiet until they reached Kalupur at 2:51 pm, just in time to see her train leaving the station, and by then, Kalupur police, who had rushed to locate her after seeing her tweets, found the cab had already left.

Inspector H R Vaghela said that actress Paanchal did not want to file an FIR and chose to submit only a written complaint. "We are tracing the driver and will call him for questioning," Vaghela said.

Later, the Ahmedabad traffic police said on X that the actress was safe, the cab's details had been noted, and they were trying to find the vehicle.