 Gujarati Actress Niilam Paanchal Misses Train To Mumbai After Cab Driver Misbehaves & Abuses Her: 'He Threatened to Drop Me Midway'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentGujarati Actress Niilam Paanchal Misses Train To Mumbai After Cab Driver Misbehaves & Abuses Her: 'He Threatened to Drop Me Midway'

Gujarati Actress Niilam Paanchal Misses Train To Mumbai After Cab Driver Misbehaves & Abuses Her: 'He Threatened to Drop Me Midway'

Gujarati actress and national and state award winner Niilam Paanchal missed her Mumbai-bound train on Friday after a cab driver allegedly misbehaved, drove slowly, and took a detour. Travelling from Bodakdev to Kalupur, she stayed quiet as he ignored the map, refused to help with luggage, and threatened to drop her midway near Commerce College.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 10:04 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Gujarati film actress and national and state award winner Niilam Paanchal recently revealed that she missed her train to Mumbai on Friday due to a cab driver who allegedly misbehaved, drove unusually slowly, and took a detour that was not shown on the navigation map. Niilam quickly tweeted on her X handle, alarming the police and tagging the Gujarat and Ahmedabad city police.

Gujarati Actress Niilam Paanchal Misses Train After Cab Driver Misbehaves

The actress was travelling from Bodakdev to Kalupur railway station to catch the 2:50 pm Mumbai-bound Shatabdi Express. She boarded her cab at 2 pm after the app estimated a 30-minute travel time, but the ride quickly turned scary. "Right from the beginning, he was non-cooperative," Paanchal told TOI.

Read Also
'He Grabbed My Right Hand...': Actress Shamim Akbar Alli Alleges Autorickshaw Driver Assaulted In...
article-image

Further, Niilam said the driver didn’t help with her luggage, told her to keep it next to her on the back seat, and drove very slowly at about 30 km/h.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: Rare White Russell’s Viper Rescued In Rabale, Wildlife Experts Suspect Partial Albinism
Navi Mumbai News: Rare White Russell’s Viper Rescued In Rabale, Wildlife Experts Suspect Partial Albinism
Indian Sikh Pilgrim Sarabjit Kaur, Who Went Missing, Surfaces In Viral VIDEO Allegedly Accepting Nikah With Pakistani Man
Indian Sikh Pilgrim Sarabjit Kaur, Who Went Missing, Surfaces In Viral VIDEO Allegedly Accepting Nikah With Pakistani Man
Mumbai Sees 142 Digital Arrest Cases In 2025; Police Launch Awareness Drive For Senior Citizens
Mumbai Sees 142 Digital Arrest Cases In 2025; Police Launch Awareness Drive For Senior Citizens
Gujarati Actress Niilam Paanchal Misses Train To Mumbai After Cab Driver Misbehaves & Abuses Her: 'He Threatened to Drop Me Midway'
Gujarati Actress Niilam Paanchal Misses Train To Mumbai After Cab Driver Misbehaves & Abuses Her: 'He Threatened to Drop Me Midway'

When she asked the driver about the detour and slow driving, he ignored the map and said there was heavy traffic. As the delay went on, he became more angry. "Near Commerce College, when I asked him to drive faster, he threatened to drop me midway," she said.

The actress said the cab driver abused her, and she was scared she might be left alone. She stayed quiet until they reached Kalupur at 2:51 pm, just in time to see her train leaving the station, and by then, Kalupur police, who had rushed to locate her after seeing her tweets, found the cab had already left.

Inspector H R Vaghela said that actress Paanchal did not want to file an FIR and chose to submit only a written complaint. "We are tracing the driver and will call him for questioning," Vaghela said.

Later, the Ahmedabad traffic police said on X that the actress was safe, the cab's details had been noted, and they were trying to find the vehicle.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gujarati Actress Niilam Paanchal Misses Train To Mumbai After Cab Driver Misbehaves & Abuses Her:...

Gujarati Actress Niilam Paanchal Misses Train To Mumbai After Cab Driver Misbehaves & Abuses Her:...

Veteran Actor Dharmendra To Celebrate 90th Birthday? Hema Malini & Family Make Plans As His Health...

Veteran Actor Dharmendra To Celebrate 90th Birthday? Hema Malini & Family Make Plans As His Health...

'Pure Bullying, Highly Unacceptable': Akon's Pants Pulled Down By Fans During Bengaluru Concert,...

'Pure Bullying, Highly Unacceptable': Akon's Pants Pulled Down By Fans During Bengaluru Concert,...

Vahbiz Dorabjee To Enter Bigg Boss House? Here's What Vivian Dsena's Ex-Wife Has To Say About It-...

Vahbiz Dorabjee To Enter Bigg Boss House? Here's What Vivian Dsena's Ex-Wife Has To Say About It-...

Priyanka Chopra Greets Fans With Namaste At Globetrotter Event In Hyderabad, Stuns In White...

Priyanka Chopra Greets Fans With Namaste At Globetrotter Event In Hyderabad, Stuns In White...