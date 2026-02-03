 Journalist Saurabh Dwivedi All Set To Make His Acting Debut With Netflix's Kartavya After Quitting Lallantop - Deets Inside
Journalist Saurabh Dwivedi, known for his long and well-researched interviews, is now all set to make his acting debut with Netflix's Kartavya. It also stars Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Mishra and Rasika Dugal in the lead roles.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 09:16 PM IST
article-image
Saurabh Dwivedi | Netflix

Last month, journalist Saurabh Dwivedi surprised everyone by announcing that he had left The Lallantop. Dwivedi was known for his long and well-researched interviews with the celebrities, which used to go viral. While a few days ago, there were reports that Dwivedi might be heading the Hindi vertical of The Indian Express, there's no confirmation about it. And now, he is all set to make his acting debut with Netflix's Kartavya, which is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced its upcoming movies and series, and while announcing Kartavya, Red Chillies Entertainment shared a few stills on X and wrote, "Dharm aur karm ke yuddh mein, kya kartavya jeet payega? Watch Kartavya, coming soon, only on Netflix (sic)."

Kartavya also stars Saif Ali Khan, Rasika Dugal, and Sanjay Mishra. But, one still that grabbed the attention the most was of Saurabh Dwivedi. Check out the post below...

Netizens React To Saurabh Dwivedi's Acting Debut

Netizens have hilariously reacted to Saurabh Dwivedi's acting debut. A netizen tweeted, "Saurabh ji har hafte netanagari dekha maine .... kbhi to clue to de diya hota ki aap is line mai aa rhe hai ..... @sardesairajdeep Sir , Next aapka number hai kya? (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Saurabh Dwivedi is new kusha kapila in b town (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "Yeh toh acting mein aa gaye journalism se... Wo bhi red Chillies aur netlfix ke project mein. Didn't expect this collaboration of Sourabh Diwedi with Red Chillies (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Directed by Pulkit, the release date of Kartavya is not yet announced. But, with such an interesting star cast, we surely have high expectations from it. Also, we are sure that the audience will look forward to journalist-turned-actor Saurabh Dwivedi's acting debut.

Well, clearly, the Next On Netflix looks very interesting!

