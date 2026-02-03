Rhea Chakraborty All Set To Make Acting Comeback With Netflix's Family Business; Fans Excited - Watch Teaser

Rhea Chakraborty / Anil Kapoor | YouTube

After Sushant Singh Rajput's demise (2020), Rhea Chakraborty made it to the headlines for many wrong reasons. She was only seen in one movie titled Chehre (2021), which was already shot before Sushant's death. However, Rhea is now all set to make her acting comeback with Netflix's series Family Business, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced their new slate of films and series at a grand event in Mumbai. At the event, Family Business was announced, and its teaser was released.

While sharing the teaser, Netflix wrote on Instagram, "New blood meets old money. With immense power at stake, the lines blur between family and business. Watch Family Business, coming soon, only on Netflix." Watch the teaser below...

Rhea Chakraborty Fans Excited For Her Comeback

Rhea's fans are super excited for her comeback. A netizen commented, "So happy to see Rhea back on screen ❤️🔥 She so deserves this comeback 👏👏 Can't wait to watch (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Her journey proves courage. She deserves not just respect, but an apology!! (sic)."

One more fan commented, "Not many could survive what she did and still smile. Respect always (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Rhea Chakrabotry Movies

Rhea made her Bollywood debut with the film Mere Dad Ki Maruti, and later starred in movies like Sonali Cable, Half Girlfriend, Bank Chor, Jalebi, and others. She was reportedly going to star in a film with Sushant Singh Rajput as well. However, as the actor passed away, the movie was never made.

After Sushant's demise, the actress got embroiled in controversies as she was in a relationship with him. She wasn't seen in any movie or series, but was seen as a gang leader in MTV Roadies. A few months ago, the CBI gave a clean chit to Rhea in the Kai Po Che actor's death case.