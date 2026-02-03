'Tara Singh & Rehman Dakait Crossover': Sunny Deol And Akshaye Khanna Team For Netflix's Courtroom Drama Ikka; Netizens Can't Keep Calm - Watch Teaser

Ikka Teaser | YouTube

Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna are two actors who are currently ruling the silver screens with their performances and also making a mark at the box office. Now, these two powerhouses of talent are coming together for Netflix's film titled Ikka, which is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra. On Tuesday, Netflix had a grand event in Mumbai, in which they announced their next slate of films and series. At the event, the teaser of Ikka was released.

While sharing the teaser, the Netflix posted on Instagram, "Kanoon ya khoon ka rishta, kiske haath mein hai iss khel ka ikka? ♠️ Watch Ikka, coming soon, only on Netflix (sic)." Watch the teaser below...

Netizens React To Ikka Teaser

Reacting to the teaser of the film, a netizen commented, "Tara Singh & Rehman Dakait crossover (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Such mein sunny tumhara yeh awaz 🔥🔥🔥 God gifted Sunny deol ❤️❤️❤️❤️ again success loading (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "The two heroes and 90's legends are back to rule again (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Sunny and Akshaye were seen together 29 years ago in the film Border. The sequel of the movie was released last month, and it has been doing very well at the box office.