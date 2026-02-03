 'Tara Singh & Rehman Dakait Crossover': Sunny Deol And Akshaye Khanna Team For Netflix's Courtroom Drama Ikka; Netizens Can't Keep Calm - Watch Teaser
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Tara Singh & Rehman Dakait Crossover': Sunny Deol And Akshaye Khanna Team For Netflix's Courtroom Drama Ikka; Netizens Can't Keep Calm - Watch Teaser

'Tara Singh & Rehman Dakait Crossover': Sunny Deol And Akshaye Khanna Team For Netflix's Courtroom Drama Ikka; Netizens Can't Keep Calm - Watch Teaser

Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna will be seen together in Siddharth P Malhotra's Ikka, which will premiere on Netflix. The movie's teaser was released on Tuesday, and netizens are excited to watch it.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 06:56 PM IST
article-image
Ikka Teaser | YouTube

Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna are two actors who are currently ruling the silver screens with their performances and also making a mark at the box office. Now, these two powerhouses of talent are coming together for Netflix's film titled Ikka, which is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra. On Tuesday, Netflix had a grand event in Mumbai, in which they announced their next slate of films and series. At the event, the teaser of Ikka was released.

While sharing the teaser, the Netflix posted on Instagram, "Kanoon ya khoon ka rishta, kiske haath mein hai iss khel ka ikka? ♠️ Watch Ikka, coming soon, only on Netflix (sic)." Watch the teaser below...

Netizens React To Ikka Teaser

Reacting to the teaser of the film, a netizen commented, "Tara Singh & Rehman Dakait crossover (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Such mein sunny tumhara yeh awaz 🔥🔥🔥 God gifted Sunny deol ❤️❤️❤️❤️ again success loading (sic)."

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Sharaddha Rehabilitation Foundation Reunites 1,442 Mentally Ill Destitutes With Families In 2025
Mumbai: Sharaddha Rehabilitation Foundation Reunites 1,442 Mentally Ill Destitutes With Families In 2025
India Inc Welcomes Easing Of Tariff Tensions With US As Exporters And Industry See Renewed Stability
India Inc Welcomes Easing Of Tariff Tensions With US As Exporters And Industry See Renewed Stability
Viral Video: Little Boy Mistakes Evening For Morning, Heads To School After Long Nap
Viral Video: Little Boy Mistakes Evening For Morning, Heads To School After Long Nap
BVA Retains Control Of Vasai-Virar Civic Body As Ajiv Yashwant Patil Elected Mayor In Clear Win
BVA Retains Control Of Vasai-Virar Civic Body As Ajiv Yashwant Patil Elected Mayor In Clear Win

One more netizen commented, "The two heroes and 90's legends are back to rule again (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Sunny and Akshaye were seen together 29 years ago in the film Border. The sequel of the movie was released last month, and it has been doing very well at the box office.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Tara Singh & Rehman Dakait Crossover': Sunny Deol And Akshaye Khanna Team For Netflix's Courtroom...
'Tara Singh & Rehman Dakait Crossover': Sunny Deol And Akshaye Khanna Team For Netflix's Courtroom...
Rhea Chakraborty All Set To Make Acting Comeback With Netflix's Family Business; Fans Excited -...
Rhea Chakraborty All Set To Make Acting Comeback With Netflix's Family Business; Fans Excited -...
The 50: The Lion Is Gulshan Grover? Fans Decode The Clues
The 50: The Lion Is Gulshan Grover? Fans Decode The Clues
Kangana Ranaut & Chirag Paswan Clicked Together At NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting; Video Goes Viral...
Kangana Ranaut & Chirag Paswan Clicked Together At NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting; Video Goes Viral...
Margot Robbie Brings Romance To Life In Ruby Red Chanel Corset Gown At Wuthering Heights Premiere In...
Margot Robbie Brings Romance To Life In Ruby Red Chanel Corset Gown At Wuthering Heights Premiere In...