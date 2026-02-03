Kangana Ranaut & Chirag Paswan Clicked Together At NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting; Video Goes Viral - Watch

Kangana Ranaut / Chirag Paswan | Instagram

Actors-turned-politicians, Kangana Ranaut and Chirag Paswan, had worked together in a movie titled Miley Naa Miley Hum, which was released in 2011. While Kangana became a star, Chirag decided to quit acting and concentrate on politics. But destiny got them together once again as colleagues in politics. On Tuesday, a video of Kangana and Chirag made it to social media in which they were seen together at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, and soon, the video went viral on social media.

This is not the first time when Kangana and Chirag's video has gone viral on social media. Earlier also, whenever the met or were clicked together, the videos had become the talk of the town. Many netizens had also started speculating that the two are dating.

Kangana Ranaut On Her Viral Pictures & Videos With Chirag Paswan

In 2024, in an interview with Aaj Tak, Kangana had joked about the viral pictures and videos of her with Chirag. She had said, “Please, at least spare us in the parliament. I have known Chirag for a very long time; he is a good friend. People are behind his life just because he made me laugh a couple of times." The actress further joked, "Now, he simply changes his path when he sees me.”

Kangana Ranaut Upcoming Movies

While Chirag is not into acting now, Kangana still has some movies lined up. She will be seen in a Tamil film opposite R Madhavan, and also has a film titled Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata in her kitty. The shooting of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata started last month, and Kangana had took to Instagram to inform her fans that she is back on the sets.

There were reports that she will be seen in Queen 2 as well. But, later it was reported that the film has been postponed. We are sure Kangana's fans are excited to watch her on the big screens again.