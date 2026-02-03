 Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Voting Trend Week 4: Who Might Get Eliminated After Sonali Raut?
As Bigg Boss Marathi 6 enters Week 4, early voting trends suggest Divya Shinde and Sachin Kumavat are leading and likely safe from elimination. Meanwhile, the race tightens for others, with online trends indicating a tough battle at the bottom as fans vote till February 6.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 04:44 PM IST
Bigg Boss Marathi 6 | Colors TV

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 contestants continue to remain in the spotlight as the show enters Week 4. Speculation is rife over which contestant will face elimination this week. The nominated contestants for Week 4 are Roshan Bhajankar, Raqesh Bapat, Omkar Raut, Prabhu Shelke, Sachin Kumavat, Deepali Sayed, Anushri Mane, Ayush Sanjeev and Divya Shinde. Who has received the lowest number of votes, and who is likely to be eliminated? Let's take a look at the voting trends.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Week 4 Voting Trend

Divya Shinde and Sachin Kumavat are currently leading the voting trends with the highest number of votes and are expected to be safe this week. Viewers also believe that Omkar Raut is likely to be saved after gaining sympathy from the audience. The emotional contestant appeared deeply hurt after being nominated by Ayush, which left many viewers concerned and supportive of him.

Raqesh Bapat and Roshan Bhajankar appear to be safe, as they are currently placed in the mid-range of the voting trends. Given their popularity, both are expected to survive Week 4’s elimination.

Meanwhile, Prabhu Shelke is also likely to escape elimination this week. This places Anushri Mane and Deepali Sayed in the bottom positions, according to online voting trends. However, these are just speuclations as per the online trend.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Sonali Raut Gets Eliminated

Sonali Raut was the contestant who was eliminated most recently from Bigg Boss Marathi 6. She had a final face-off with Omkar. During her fight, she failed and became the eliminated contestant of Bigg Boss Marathi house. Talking about her exit, Sonali said, "I think my start was really good, but because of some health issues, I had to fall back a bit."

Fans can vote to save their favourite contestant of Bigg Boss Marathi 6 until Friday, February 6 till 12 pm. The voting will close then.

