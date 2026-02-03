 The 50: The Lion Is Gulshan Grover? Fans Decode The Clues
Speculation around the true identity of the Lion in The 50 has intensified, with Reddit users claiming the masked figure's voice and mannerisms resemble Bollywood’s 'Bad Man' Gulshan Grover. While earlier rumours linked Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav to the role, the makers have yet to confirm who is really behind the mask.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 05:39 PM IST
Speculation is rife over the true identity of the Lion in The 50. The masked figure, who commands authority over the contestants, remains shrouded in mystery as his real face is never revealed. With a distorted voice delivering major twists and decisions, the Lion has become one of the show’s biggest enigmas. Ever since the show premiered, viewers have been eager to uncover who is really behind the mask: but has the secret been revealed yet?

The 50: Is Gulshan Grover The Lion?

A user took to a Reddit thread with title "The Lion is mimicking Gulshan Grover" further explaining "The voice, and the speaking mannerism is Badman coded." To this, one commented, "Haha, yes, saw this post and then heard tht voice, close very close." Another wrote, "i can’t unhear it now."

However, the identity behind the Lion mask has not been confirmed. It is possible that a regular person is wearing the mask, with the voice being digitally altered or generated.

Before The 50 kicked off, there were speculation about Abhishek Malhan or Elvish Yadav being inside The Lion's mask. However, these rumours were denied by Abhishek. He debunked the rumors of him being a part of the show in one of the interviews.

The Lion is mimicking Gulshan Grover
byu/szumith inThe50IN

The 50 New Episodes Release Date & Time

New episodes of The 50 are set to release daily as part of the show's ongoing season. Viewers can catch the latest episodes every evening, with the digital premiere on Jio Hotstar in India, where episodes generally drop at around 9 pm IST. The viewers who can to watch it on television can stream on Colors TV, around 10.30 pm IST. In the upcoming episodes, viewers can expect to see the contestants once again competing against each other in high-stakes tasks, facing new twists, and trying to outsmart one another to stay in the game.

