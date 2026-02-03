'Where Is Rehman Dakait?': Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Shows No Glimpse Of Akshaye Khanna, Fans Say 'It Feels Empty'

Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna | Photo Via YouTube

Actor Ranveer Singh unveiled the teaser of Dhurandhar 2, officially titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is slated for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026. The teaser offers a glimpse into a new chapter of Hamza Ali Mazari’s undercover mission in Karachi, Pakistan, as he takes over Rehman Dakait’s legacy (played by Akshaye Khanna) to become the new Sher-e-Baloch and the undisputed king of Lyari.

The film chronicles undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi's journey into becoming Hamza and unravels his dark past.

Check out how netizens reacted:

While the teaser features Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal of the ISI, Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam of the Lyari Task Force, Sindh Police, and R. Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal, the Director of the IB (a character inspired by Ajit Doval), Akshaye Khanna's Rehman Dakait, who delivers a powerful portrayal of the notorious Pakistani gangster, was notably absent, leaving fans disappointed.

An X user commented, "Just watched Ranveer Singh’s #DhurandharTheRevenge teaser there’s nothing new. Without Akshaye Khanna, it feels empty. From my side, it’s 1. Meanwhile, #Yash’s #ToxicTheMovie looks unstoppable; his aura, swag, and stardom make Dhurandhar 2 look weak."

Another added, "Akshaye khanna ke aura ke aage sab fail hai."

Will Akshaye Khanna Be Part Of Dhurandhar 2?

Though Akshaye does not appear in the teaser, he will make a flashback appearance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Ranveer, in his social media posts related to the film, also mentioned Akshaye, confirming that he will indeed be seen in the movie.

In the first part of the franchise, Ranveer’s character brutally kills Rehman, played by Akshaye, setting the stage for Hamza’s rise in Lyari.

Presented by Jio Studios, this B62 Studios production, Dhurandhar: The Revenge releases worldwide in theatres on 19 March 2026, in five languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The film is a high-octane spy-action thriller written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.