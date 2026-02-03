Rajinikanth Gifts Gold Chain To Sanitation Worker Padma; Who Is She & Why Thalaivar Honoured Her? Deets Inside

Padma / Rajinikanth | X (Twitter)

A few pictures of Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth have gone viral on social media, in which he is seen gifting a gold chain to a sanitation worker named Padma. The Jailer 2 actor met her at his house in Chennai. Fans of the superstar are appreciating his gesture, but we are sure many people are wondering who Padma is and why Rajinikanth gifted her a gold chain. So, let us tell you about her...

She found gold while cleaning, but showed us something rarer which is Character 🙂



She wears her uniform with pride and when tested, She chose what was right over what was easy!!!

Honesty like this deserves our deepest respect 🫡

@rajinikanth 🫡 pic.twitter.com/t3TuiaywXU — LadyBOSS (@SunShiiine0001) February 3, 2026

Who Is Padma?

According to reports, Padma works as a sanitation worker in T Nagar, Chennai. A few days ago, while she was working, she found an unclaimed bag that had gold ornaments. While in such a situation, many people would feel greedy, Padma informed her supervisors about it and submitted the bag at the Pondy Bazaar police station. Later, the jewellery was returned to the people who owned it.

Before Rajinikanth, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had also honoured Padma for her honesty. He had given her a cheque of Rs. 1 lakh.

Rajinikanth Fans Praise Him

Praising Rajinikanth's gesture a fan wrote, "#Thalaivar Rajinikanth always you are great 💥🙏🤝❤️ What a lovely gesture (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "He could have chosen the easy path. A short announcement , A quiet donation. A photograph taken at a polite distance. That is how most people with immense fame and power would handle it .But he didn’t. Instead, he chose the simplest and most human gesture. He hugged her. Not as a celebrity. Not as a “Superstar” standing above someone. But as a fellow human being standing beside another (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

He could have chosen the easy path.

A short announcement , A quiet donation. A photograph taken at a polite distance.That is how most people with immense fame and power would handle it .But he didn’t.Instead, he chose the simplest and most human gesture.He hugged her.Not as a… pic.twitter.com/wFLclSGRuy — sainath (@s_sainathan) February 3, 2026