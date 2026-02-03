 Rajinikanth Gifts Gold Chain To Sanitation Worker Padma; Who Is She & Why Thalaivar Honoured Her? Deets Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRajinikanth Gifts Gold Chain To Sanitation Worker Padma; Who Is She & Why Thalaivar Honoured Her? Deets Inside

Rajinikanth Gifts Gold Chain To Sanitation Worker Padma; Who Is She & Why Thalaivar Honoured Her? Deets Inside

Rajinikanth gifted a gold chain to a sanitation worker named Padma. He met her at his house in Chennai and honoured her. But why did he do that, and who is Padma? Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 07:46 PM IST
article-image
Padma / Rajinikanth | X (Twitter)

A few pictures of Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth have gone viral on social media, in which he is seen gifting a gold chain to a sanitation worker named Padma. The Jailer 2 actor met her at his house in Chennai. Fans of the superstar are appreciating his gesture, but we are sure many people are wondering who Padma is and why Rajinikanth gifted her a gold chain. So, let us tell you about her...

Who Is Padma?

According to reports, Padma works as a sanitation worker in T Nagar, Chennai. A few days ago, while she was working, she found an unclaimed bag that had gold ornaments. While in such a situation, many people would feel greedy, Padma informed her supervisors about it and submitted the bag at the Pondy Bazaar police station. Later, the jewellery was returned to the people who owned it.

Before Rajinikanth, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had also honoured Padma for her honesty. He had given her a cheque of Rs. 1 lakh.

FPJ Shorts
Rajinikanth Gifts Gold Chain To Sanitation Worker Padma; Who Is She & Why Thalaivar Honoured Her? Deets Inside
Rajinikanth Gifts Gold Chain To Sanitation Worker Padma; Who Is She & Why Thalaivar Honoured Her? Deets Inside
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 3, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Destiny Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 3, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Destiny Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw
VIDEO: 'World Is Looking At India Amid Global Uncertainty,' Says PM Modi At NDA Parliamentary Meet
VIDEO: 'World Is Looking At India Amid Global Uncertainty,' Says PM Modi At NDA Parliamentary Meet
Supreme Court Refuses To Lift Stay On Maharashtra Cricket Association Elections, Backs Bombay HC Order
Supreme Court Refuses To Lift Stay On Maharashtra Cricket Association Elections, Backs Bombay HC Order

Rajinikanth Fans Praise Him

Praising Rajinikanth's gesture a fan wrote, "#Thalaivar Rajinikanth always you are great 💥🙏🤝❤️ What a lovely gesture (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "He could have chosen the easy path. A short announcement , A quiet donation. A photograph taken at a polite distance. That is how most people with immense fame and power would handle it .But he didn’t. Instead, he chose the simplest and most human gesture. He hugged her. Not as a celebrity. Not as a “Superstar” standing above someone. But as a fellow human being standing beside another (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajinikanth Gifts Gold Chain To Sanitation Worker Padma; Who Is She & Why Thalaivar Honoured Her?...
Rajinikanth Gifts Gold Chain To Sanitation Worker Padma; Who Is She & Why Thalaivar Honoured Her?...
'Tara Singh & Rehman Dakait Crossover': Sunny Deol And Akshaye Khanna Team For Netflix's Courtroom...
'Tara Singh & Rehman Dakait Crossover': Sunny Deol And Akshaye Khanna Team For Netflix's Courtroom...
Rhea Chakraborty All Set To Make Acting Comeback With Netflix's Family Business; Fans Excited -...
Rhea Chakraborty All Set To Make Acting Comeback With Netflix's Family Business; Fans Excited -...
The 50: The Lion Is Gulshan Grover? Fans Decode The Clues
The 50: The Lion Is Gulshan Grover? Fans Decode The Clues
Kangana Ranaut & Chirag Paswan Clicked Together At NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting; Video Goes Viral...
Kangana Ranaut & Chirag Paswan Clicked Together At NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting; Video Goes Viral...