Rajinikanth Turns 75 |

Today marks superstar Rajinikanth’s 75th birthday. He has completed over five decades in the industry and is known for his unique mannerisms and cult fan following. He has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and the IFFI Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award, to name a few. Predominantly known for his films in Tamil cinema, he made his Bollywood debut with Andhaa Kanoon in 1983.

To mark his 75 years, we spoke to actress Shilpa Shirodkar, who acted with him in the blockbuster Hum (1991). The film had an ensemble cast comprising Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Kimi Katkar, Deepa Sahi, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher, and Kader Khan, and is known for its chartbuster Jumma Chumma De De. Hum is about a dockworker who overthrows a gangster but has to run away to make a new life for himself and his brothers. Fifteen years later, his past catches up with him as his old enemy resurfaces.

Shilpa’s memories from the sets of Hum

“I remember we were shooting in Mauritius, and my mother and I were the only two Marathi people on set. We would all meet down in the common area for breakfast before leaving for the day’s shoot. Every single morning, he would make a point of asking us: ‘Kashi aahat? Bari aahat na?’ (How are you? You are fine, right?) in fluent Marathi. It used to feel so beautiful because you simply don’t expect that level of personal touch from a legend and superstar like Rajini Sir. He was always so respectful, making sure to ask if we had eaten and ensuring everyone on set felt cared for. I never once saw him differentiate between people based on status or designation; his kindness was universal.

Rajinikanth Turns 75: Shilpa Shirodkar On How He Would Speak To Her In Marathi On The Sets Of Hum (1991) |

Even more touchingly, when I had an accident on the set of Hum and was unable to walk for over 10 days, he personally made sure that doctors came to check on me regularly. These are the special little things—the humility, the respect, the genuine care—that truly define the amazing person he is.”

Rajinikanth Turns 75: Shilpa Shirodkar On How He Would Speak To Her In Marathi On The Sets Of Hum (1991) |

Working with Rajinikanth in Hum

“Honestly, sharing the screen with Rajini Sir was so much fun. He has this incredible, almost childlike energy, and he’s genuinely the most grounded person you’ll ever meet. It felt less like working with ‘The Superstar’ and more like collaborating with a really kind, humble colleague.”