OTT Releases This Week: From Saali Mohabbat To F1, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | December 12, 2025
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases have arrived. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on digital platforms, which are mentioned in the following slides:
F1 stars Brad Pitt as a former Formula 1 driver who returns to the sport to mentor a rising racer, played by Damson Idris. It is streaming on Apple TV+.
3 Roses Season 2 is an Indian Telugu-language series that follows the lives of three best friends—Ritu, Jhanvi, and Indu—who return to Hyderabad and struggle with their modern lives. It is streaming on Aha.
The film, Superman follows Clark Kent as he balances his life as a journalist in Metropolis while discovering his true destiny as Superman. It is streaming on JioHotstar.
Saali Mohabbat is a dark crime thriller about Smita, a small-town housewife whose world shatters when she finds her husband and cousin dead in a mysterious way. It is streaming on ZEE5.
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is a crime drama film that revolves around a detective named Benoit Blanc who discovers a mysterious case of a man who was found dead in a church. It is streaming on Netflix.
Single Papa is a series that revolves around a newly divorced man who struggles with single parenting. It is streaming on Netflix.
The storyline of the series Man vs. Baby centres on Trevor Bingley (Rowan Atkinson), a clumsy individual who has to balance house-sitting in a lavish London penthouse during Christmas. It is streaming on Netflix.
Thanks For Reading!