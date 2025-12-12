 Akhanda 2 X (Twitter) Review: 'Mass Blockbuster', 'Unnecessary Sequel'; Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens
Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Akhanda 2: Thaandavam has hit the big screens today (December 12, 2025). Many people have already watched the movie, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter). Well, Akhanda 2 has received mixed reviews from netizens.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 09:33 AM IST
Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Akhanda 2: Thaandavam has hit the big screens today (December 12, 2025). The film is a sequel to the 2021 release Akhanda, which had become a blockbuster at the box office. Many people have already watched the movie, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "#Akhanda2Review #Akhanda2 is Engaging, energetic, packed with elevation scenes. No word's for Balayya's performance.🔥 Explosive action, strong emotions, and a thunderous climax Jai balayya terrific roar. @MusicThaman Blasted drums excellent BGM Boya Oora Massss BLOCKBUSTER (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#Akhanda2Review :- Akhanda 2 Is An Unnecessary Sequel Which There Was No Need. The Movie Was Based On A Solid And Sensitive Subject Related To The Hindu Religion Which Could Have Been Made Better (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "#Akhanda2 narration is the weakest and major drawback ,neither there is good drama nor boyapati elevations ,this is a cringe movie.. better not to make another part of this .it's running in theatres now.#Akhanda2Thaandavam #Akhanda2Review (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Akhanda 2 is a Telugu film, but has been dubbed and released in multiple languages including Hindi.

Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

Akhanda had taken an opening of Rs. 21.20 crore. While it is expected that Akhanda 2 will have a good start, it will be interesting to see whether the sequel can beat the prequel at the box office.

In Telugu, the film will sure open to good numbers, but the Hindi version will face a tough competition from Dhurandhar.

Akhanda 2 Cast

Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna, the film also stars Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, and Kabir Duhan Singh. It marks the comeback of Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame Harshaali Malhotra on the big screens.

