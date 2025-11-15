'Someone Get That Child Away from Him': Nandamuri Balakrishna Pulls Harshaali Malhotra Towards Him To Pose For Pictures; Netizens Are Upset With His Behaviour

Instagram

On Friday, the Thaandavam Song from Akhanda 2 was launched at an event in Mumbai. The event was attended by the lead actor of the film, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame Harshaali Malhotra, who plays a pivotal role in the movie. A video of them has gone viral on social media in which the veteran actor is seen pulling Harshaali towards him to pose for the pictures.

This behaviour of Balakrishna has left netizens upset. Check out the video below...

Netizens React To Nandamuri Balakrishna And Harshaali Malhotra's Video

A Reddit user commented, "SOMEONE GET THAT CHILD AWAY FROM HIM (sic)." Another netizen wrote, " She is smiling with her mouth and screaming in terror with her eyes (sic)."

One more Reddit user wrote, "Damn.. pulling her like she is some furniture.. (sic)." Check out the comments below...

After winning, everyone's heart as a child artist with her performance in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the 17-year-old Harshaali is now all set to return to the big screens with Akhanda 2.

Her first look from the movie was launched in July this year. While sharing her poster, the actress had written, "Ek khamoshi thi jo sab kuch keh gayi, Ek muskaan thi jo dil mein reh gayi. Chhoti si Munni thi, par yaadon mein badi ban gayi. Aaj phir ek kahaani lekar aayi hoon, Is baar lafzon ke saath, ek nayi roshni ban kar chhayi hoon 🎬🌟 Munni was not just a character; she was a feeling, a memory, a heartbeat -something that stayed with you, and with me (sic)."

"After all these years, I’ve held on to your love -patiently, silently, and with a heart full of gratitude 🙏🏻❤️ While you were remembering Munni, I was preparing -learning, growing, and becoming So that one day, when I return, I return not just as that little girl, but as someone ready to feel everything again on screen, with you 🎥🤍 And now, I’m finally ready to share her with you Meet JANANI - a new story, a new emotion, a new chapter of me She laughs, she dreams, she speaks from the heart, and I’ve poured my soul into every scene 🧿🎭💓 Iss baar bhi mujhe aapka pyaar chahiye -wahi ashirvaad, wahi taaliyon ki goonj, wahi aankhon ka pyaar, mere liye wahi jazbaat 💖 From Munni’s silence to JANANI ‘s voice, this isn’t just my return- It’s ours #Akhanda2 THANDAAVAM (sic)," she further wrote.

Akhanda 2 Release Date

Directd by Boyapati Sreenu, Akhanda 2 is all set to release on December 5, 2025. While it is a Telugu film, it will be dubbed and released in various languages, including Hindi.

In the Hindi market, it will clash at the box office with Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar.