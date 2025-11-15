 'Kahan Gaya Women Empowerment?': Netizens SLAM Kunickaa Sadanand For Calling Malti Chahar 'Lesbian' On Bigg Boss 19
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Kahan Gaya Women Empowerment?': Netizens SLAM Kunickaa Sadanand For Calling Malti Chahar 'Lesbian' On Bigg Boss 19

'Kahan Gaya Women Empowerment?': Netizens SLAM Kunickaa Sadanand For Calling Malti Chahar 'Lesbian' On Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19's contestant Kunickaa Sadanand said in the latest episode 'I'm fully sure that she (Malti Chahar) is lesbian (sic)." Since Kunicka is often seen standing up for women's empowerment, this statement left the viewers questioning her stance. Many were left wondering whether it will be addressed at 'weekend ka vaar' episode.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 04:33 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss 19 | Instagram

There have been numerous unexpected twists and turns in the Bigg Boss 19 house. In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, viewers saw contestants calling out each other’s remarks, both big and small. However, this time no one addressed what Kunickaa Sadanand said, leaving fans wondering if it will be brought up in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar.

In the latest episode, Kunickaa said to Tanya Mittal, "Malti madam na, I'm fully sure that she is lesbian (sic)." She further added, "Her posture also looks like that, notice...okay." Amid Kunickaa's remark, a user took to X to claim, "Kunicka said that she is fully sure of Malti that she is a lesbian and then she talks about women empowerment, degrading another women on national tv and thinking of escaping easily !"

Another tweeted, "Makers ignored when this malti questioned #BaseerAli 's sexuality but watch them scold kunicka for calling malti a lesbo 😂 they will show us fake outrage over this malti who herself labels ppl."

Read Also
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: No Elimination In The Absence Of Salman Khan?
article-image

Bigg Boss 19 Today Episode

FPJ Shorts
'Kahan Gaya Women Empowerment?': Netizens SLAM Kunickaa Sadanand For Calling Malti Chahar 'Lesbian' On Bigg Boss 19
'Kahan Gaya Women Empowerment?': Netizens SLAM Kunickaa Sadanand For Calling Malti Chahar 'Lesbian' On Bigg Boss 19
IND vs SA 1st Test: Shubman Gill Injury Dampens Dominant Display Spinners Run Riot On Day 2 At Eden Gardens
IND vs SA 1st Test: Shubman Gill Injury Dampens Dominant Display Spinners Run Riot On Day 2 At Eden Gardens
'Someone Get That Child Away from Him': Nandamuri Balakrishna Pulls Harshaali Malhotra Towards Him To Pose For Pictures; Netizens Are Upset With His Behaviour
'Someone Get That Child Away from Him': Nandamuri Balakrishna Pulls Harshaali Malhotra Towards Him To Pose For Pictures; Netizens Are Upset With His Behaviour
Delhi Car Blast: New CCTV Footage Shows Suicide Bomber Dr Muhammad Umar Inside Mobile Shop In Faridabad
Delhi Car Blast: New CCTV Footage Shows Suicide Bomber Dr Muhammad Umar Inside Mobile Shop In Faridabad

Today's episode will be full of twists and turns. Sadly, the host Salman Khan will not be seen hosting this time. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode this time will be hosted by Rohit Shetty.

In the promo video, we could see him calling out Shehbaz Badesha and Amaal Mallik for their "bias" allegation against Bigg Boss. He said too Amaal, "Dimaag se soch ke bola kro" while calling him out for labelling Gaurav wrong for choosing his captaincy over others in the last task. Rohit then said to Shehbaz, "Khol du door?"

While talking to Farrhana, Rohit labeled him as the "catalyst" of the house. He further joked, calling him "gundi," that she was very innocent when she worked with him on the set.

Watch Bigg Boss 19 every Monday to Sunday, 9 pm onwards on Jio Hotstar and at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Kahan Gaya Women Empowerment?': Netizens SLAM Kunickaa Sadanand For Calling Malti Chahar 'Lesbian'...

'Kahan Gaya Women Empowerment?': Netizens SLAM Kunickaa Sadanand For Calling Malti Chahar 'Lesbian'...

'Someone Get That Child Away from Him': Nandamuri Balakrishna Pulls Harshaali Malhotra Towards Him...

'Someone Get That Child Away from Him': Nandamuri Balakrishna Pulls Harshaali Malhotra Towards Him...

Shraddha Kapoor, Orry & Nora Fatehi Named In Dawood Ibrahim's Drug Syndicate Probe, Mumbai Crime...

Shraddha Kapoor, Orry & Nora Fatehi Named In Dawood Ibrahim's Drug Syndicate Probe, Mumbai Crime...

R Madhavan SHOCKED By This 91-Year-Old Man In Singapore Who Works 12-Hour Shifts – Watch Viral...

R Madhavan SHOCKED By This 91-Year-Old Man In Singapore Who Works 12-Hour Shifts – Watch Viral...

Pati Patni Aur Panga Finale: Will Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Emerge As Winners? See Fans'...

Pati Patni Aur Panga Finale: Will Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Emerge As Winners? See Fans'...