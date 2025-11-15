'Kahan Gaya Women Empowerment?': Netizens SLAM Kunickaa Sadanand For Calling Malti Chahar 'Lesbian' On Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 | Instagram

There have been numerous unexpected twists and turns in the Bigg Boss 19 house. In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, viewers saw contestants calling out each other’s remarks, both big and small. However, this time no one addressed what Kunickaa Sadanand said, leaving fans wondering if it will be brought up in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar.

In the latest episode, Kunickaa said to Tanya Mittal, "Malti madam na, I'm fully sure that she is lesbian (sic)." She further added, "Her posture also looks like that, notice...okay." Amid Kunickaa's remark, a user took to X to claim, "Kunicka said that she is fully sure of Malti that she is a lesbian and then she talks about women empowerment, degrading another women on national tv and thinking of escaping easily !"

Another tweeted, "Makers ignored when this malti questioned #BaseerAli 's sexuality but watch them scold kunicka for calling malti a lesbo 😂 they will show us fake outrage over this malti who herself labels ppl."

Kunicka said that she is fully sure of malti that she is a lesbian .



and then she talks about women empowerment , degrading another women on national tv and thinking of escaping easily ! — Lord Rolex (@PhoenixAnkush) November 15, 2025

Makers ignored when this malti questioned #BaseerAli 's sexuality but watch them scold kunicka for calling malti a lesbo 😂 they will show us fake outrage over this malti who herself labels ppl. — Rose🦋 (@Rose11347228) November 14, 2025

Kunicka talking about #MaltiChahar ’s sexuality on ntv was so unnecessary. Kahan gaya women empowerment.. — 🎀 ѕαηα 🐾 (@live__letlive__) November 14, 2025

Bigg Boss 19 Today Episode

Today's episode will be full of twists and turns. Sadly, the host Salman Khan will not be seen hosting this time. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode this time will be hosted by Rohit Shetty.

In the promo video, we could see him calling out Shehbaz Badesha and Amaal Mallik for their "bias" allegation against Bigg Boss. He said too Amaal, "Dimaag se soch ke bola kro" while calling him out for labelling Gaurav wrong for choosing his captaincy over others in the last task. Rohit then said to Shehbaz, "Khol du door?"

While talking to Farrhana, Rohit labeled him as the "catalyst" of the house. He further joked, calling him "gundi," that she was very innocent when she worked with him on the set.

Watch Bigg Boss 19 every Monday to Sunday, 9 pm onwards on Jio Hotstar and at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.