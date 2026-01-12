 'Disha Patani Piche Hai, Wahan Jao': Mouni Roy Gets Irritated With Paps As They Record Her At Mumbai Airport—VIDEO
Mouni Roy was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday after attending Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding in Udaipur. As paparazzi surrounded her, Mouni appeared visibly upset and repeatedly requested them to stop filming her. She was heard saying, "Disha piche hai, wahan jao," before asking photographers multiple times to stop clicking her pictures.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 04:46 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Actress Mouni Roy was recently in Udaipur for the wedding of Kriti Sanon's sister, Nupur Sanon, and Stebin Ben. She attended the celebrations along with Disha Patani and her husband, Suraj Nambiar. After the wedding, Mouni, along with Disha and Suraj, was spotted at the Mumbai airport. However, as paparazzi surrounded her, she appeared visibly upset and was repeatedly heard requesting them not to click her photographs.

Mouni Roy Upset As Paps Surround Her At Airport

On Monday, January 12, Mouni was seen stepping out of the Mumbai airport terminal. In the video shared by Filmygyan, as paparazzi began recording her, she was heard saying, "Udhar, udhar… Disha (Patani) piche hai, wahan jao." However, as they continued filming her, Mouni repeatedly requested them to stop, saying, "Please, please," while gesturing with her hand for them to back off.

Check it out:

On Sunday evening, Mouni shared photos from Nupur's Christian wedding and wrote, "Celebrations in order for our steb & nups! We be hap hap happy for em x"

Mouni Roy Work Front

On the work front, Mouni is set to star in the Telugu film Vishwambhara, starring Chiranjeevi, Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, and Ashika Ranganath in lead roles.

She also has Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which features Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, which is set to hit the theatres in June this year.

Next, Mouni has The Wives, which will be directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. She will be seen alongside Sonali, Regina, Rahul Bhatt, Saurabh Sachdeva, Arjan Bajwa and Freddy Daruwala.

